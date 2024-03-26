McDonald's expands partnership with favorite snack food maker

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’ Chino Valley moving ahead with Perkinsville project; Earth Resources gets contract to extend water, sewer Verde River Headwaters State Park moves closer to reality; sale of Del Rio Springs land closes Yavapai College Chino Valley Center celebrates 20 years YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

McDonald's expands partnership with favorite snack food maker

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 3:17 p.m.

Over the last two years, burger giant McDonald's  (MCD)  has been carefully testing the idea of partnering with donut maker Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) . While the fast-food chain is known for several long-time dessert favorites like the McFlurry and handheld pies around since the 1960s, other dessert plans such as the McCafé full of macarons and other pastries failed to take off in the U.S. with the same success as in some international markets.

Many of the desserts that McDonald's tests, including the Holiday Pie with custard and sprinkles and the Apple Fritter, were seasonal items that eventually disappeared from menus.

Related: McDonald's Sweetens Krispy Kreme Offerings

After first bringing Krispy Kreme donuts to nine restaurants in or around Kentucky's Louisville in October 2022, McDonald's brought the Original Glazed Donut, the Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles Donut and the Chocolate Iced Glazed Donut to  more locations last year. This week, it announced that it will now take its Krispy Kreme partnership nationwide.

A Krispy Kreme donut is laid out on a bag with a McDonald's logo.

Image source&colon TheStreet

McDonald's: 'Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep'

"This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day," McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement. "Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country."

More Food + Dining:

The promotion will take time to roll out to the more than 13,500 McDonald's locations currently operating in the U.S. but the chain expects to start selling the three above-mentioned donuts at all of its locations by the end of 2027.

After the news of the announcement broke, Krispy Kreme stock jumped by more than 20% to $15.01 per share as of Tuesday afternoon. McDonald's shares stayed steady — in the last month, they have been down 7% at $277.57.

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme hope for greater brand recognition

McDonald's plans to open another 10,000 new restaurants by 2027 and the Krispy Kreme partnership is designed as a way to bring greater recognition of the chain as a place to go during breakfast hours. Krispy Kreme, in turn, hopes the partnership with such a major chain will help with brand recognition and resources for expanding it to more pockets of the U.S.

The move is also expected to take on other fast-food giants that currently dominate the grab-and-go breakfast space such as Starbucks  (SBUX) , whose menu of coffee paired with a selection of pastries and breakfast sandwiches, make it a more natural association with breakfast in many consumers' minds. Krispy Kreme, which is smaller than the two chains, also carries with it those breakfast associations but can benefit from a partnership with a larger chain.

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town,'" Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in his own statement. "Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: