Costco is starting to crack down on a privilege customers love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dallin Kimble named Prescott city manager CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’ Chino Valley moving ahead with Perkinsville project; Earth Resources gets contract to extend water, sewer Verde River Headwaters State Park moves closer to reality; sale of Del Rio Springs land closes Yavapai College Chino Valley Center celebrates 20 years YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco is starting to crack down on a privilege customers love

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 5:28 p.m.

Costco  (COST) is starting to make a major change that only nonmembers are going to hate. Social media users have been flagging that the retail giant is starting to roll out a new policy where customers will be required to have an active Costco membership to buy items at its beloved food court.

In a new sign that was spotted at a Costco in Orlando, Florida, and shared on Reddit, the company warns customers that the change will be effective on April 8, 2024.

Seen at Costco Orlando…..
by u/GoldAssociation7261 in Costco

Many users replying to the thread on Reddit seem to be receptive to the change saying that it will help decrease foot traffic at food courts in Costco locations, which they claim are often crowded with nonmembers.

Comment
by u/GoldAssociation7261 from discussion
in Costco
Comment
by u/GoldAssociation7261 from discussion
in Costco
Comment
by u/GoldAssociation7261 from discussion
in Costco

Costco did not immediately respond to TheStreet’s request for comment.

It is no surprise that the food court at Costco locations are experiencing thick crowds. The retail giant is famous for its $1.50 hot dogs, and its recently viral new Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie, which retails for $2.49.

The change from Costco comes after it also revised its self-check out operations last year in June. The company started placing more staff at self-checkout lanes to monitor and scan photo ID cards from customers after it found that nonmembers were using self-checkout lanes to use membership cards that didn’t belong to them.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” said Costco in a statement announcing the change to CNN on June 28.

Costco offers two different memberships, its Goldstar Member one is $60 a year, and its Executive Member one is $120 a year, which includes additional benefits.

The retail giant makes a pretty steep profit yearly off of its membership fees and has recently gained a boost in its earnings from them since it began cracking down on nonmembers at its locations. In Costco's most recent earnings report, the company reported that it made roughly $1.1 billion in membership fees alone during the second quarter of 2024, an 8.2% increase compared to the same time period last year.

Related: Costco rival Sam's Club makes major food-court change

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: