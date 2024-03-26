CAFMA, police join forces to bring neighborhood addresses to ‘light’

In an effort to enhance community safety, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of visible, well-lit address numbers on residential and commercial properties.

Both entities agree that in an emergency every second counts, and having clearly visible address numbers during the day, at night, and in poor weather conditions can significantly assist first responders to quickly locate the correct property.

“Time is a precious resource, and seconds can mean the difference between life and death in emergency situations,” said John Feddema, assistant chief of Operations for CAFMA. “We urge community members to take a moment today to check their address numbers and make any necessary adjustments to ensure they are easily readable from the street, even at night.”

Community members are encouraged to take proactive measures to make sure their address numbers meet the following criteria including numbers measuring at least four-inches tall for residences and six-inches for commercial properties.

In addition, numbers should contrast with their background for easy, quick readability. A good example would be black numbers on a white background or vice versa, and reflective numbers should be highly considered offering easy visibility in low light or when illuminated by emergency vehicle lights, which often poses a problem.

“You may have heard us say, ‘time is tissue’, meaning that the longer it takes to receive medical intervention, the greater the damage to the affected tissue or organ. Swift access to patients is crucial. If we cannot find you, we cannot help you, so brighten up your house numbers today,” Feddema said.

PVPD Lt. Jason Kaufman also highlighted the importance of this action saying that during police emergency calls for service, seconds matter.

“The numbers affixed to residences and commercial buildings are frequently the only way first responders identify their intended destinations. These numbers should be clear and visible enough so law enforcement, the fire department, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, can quickly locate properties in an emergency,” he said.

Kaufman also acknowledged the importance of strong teamwork being a vital component of successful communities and cross departmental collaboration as one way to strengthen teamwork.

“The relationship and collaboration between the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority fosters a safer community and assists in finding and identifying new solutions, which ultimately leads to improved services and community satisfaction,” Kaufman said.

To further promote the message, CAFMA and PVPD have collaborated on a video featuring representatives from both agencies, which is available for viewing and sharing through their official social media accounts.

Valerie Gordon-Moretti gave a thumbs up on CAFMA’s page: “Thank you for this post. Our neighbors often debate about this regularly.”

Kathy Goodman, community relations coordinator for CAFMA, also shared her views highlighting the importance of this testament.



“We are happy to partner with the Prescott Valley Police Department to spread this important safety message and hope that community members heed the call. Let’s all do our part to make sure our properties are easily locatable in times of need,” Goodman said.

For more information about visible address numbers, please contact the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority at 928-772-7711 or the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

