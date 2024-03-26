Apple's WWDC 2024: Here’s everything you need to know

Fast Facts

Apple just set the date for its annual developers conference.

Alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS, Apple is expected to showcase its AI technology.

Apple (AAPL) just set the date for what might be one of the technology giant's most important days of 2024. WWDC, aka the Worldwide Developers Conference, officially kicks off on June 10, 2024, and runs through the end of the day on June 14, 2024.

The opening keynote, a special event at Apple Park, is set for day one. The company will round out the week with various developer sessions. WWDC will be live-streamed online, allowing developers around the globe to explore whatever Apple will be showing off. In 2024, Apple unveiled a ton of software, new Macs, and the Vision Pro.

What exactly might Apple be showing off? Well, we always expect software and some hardware. Still, front and center at WWDC 2024 will be Apple’s formal entry into AI or artificial intelligence, as well as debuting its integration with software — think iOS or macOS — and a broader ecosystem play.

CEO Tim Cook has been teasing Apple’s entry, noting the company sees “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area.” Apple will likely show off its investment in-house and potentially with an outside partner like Google or Open AI at WWDC 2024.

Alongside the AI entry, we’re expecting the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and, for the first time, visionOS. Apple’s Vision Pro formally launched with VisionOS 1.0 on Feb. 2, 2024, and we’re expecting visionOS 2.0 to be formally unveiled alongside iOS 18, iPadOS 18, the next version of macOS, watchOS 11, and tvOS 11.

Alongside confirming the date — June 10 through June 14, 2024 — Apple also shared accompanying graphics, which stack the WWDC name into a clean three lines and opt to use Siri's colors. This hints at AI and a forthcoming supercharging of Apple’s virtual assistant capabilities.

While sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Apple’s Marketing SVP Greg Joswiak chose two interesting letters to capitalize: “Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!” This further drives up hype for Apple’s artificial intelligence prowess, and we’re excited for the company to unveil it and see how it competes officially.

We’ve seen Apple discuss machine learning and its hardware’s AI capabilities — most recently with the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 — but this is Apple’s turn to integrate AI into the software that powers these devices on both a platform and ecosystem level. Might we get more advanced photo editing tools for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac courtesy of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15? It could level the playing field with Galaxy AI on Samsung Galaxy devices and Pixel-exclusive features on Google’s phones.

If rumors are to be believed, we might finally be able to place blank spaces and have more control over customizing the home screen with iOS 18.

Either route, TheStreet will cover it all come June 10, 2024, so keep your eyes peeled.

