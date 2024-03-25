Walmart U.S. CEO makes 2024 prediction customers will love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for death threats made to election official Hobbs Briefly: Ready, set, library! National Library Week, April 7-13 HUSD seeks helpers to help with logistical aspects of restructuring project for 2024-25 school year Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Walmart U.S. CEO makes 2024 prediction customers will love

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 11:24 p.m.

Competition between the big three companies in consumer retail has been red hot in 2024, and it's not even the end of March yet. 

Those three companies are Walmart  (WMT) , Target  (TGT) , and Amazon  (AMZN) , and each has been working to outdo one another as consumer demand remains high and customers are increasingly price-sensitive in an inflationary market. 

Related: Walmart launches 2 popular new brands customers will love

Earlier this month, for example, Target launched its own paid membership program to compete with Amazon Prime and Walmart+. Though it's late to the game, fiercely loyal customers have been waiting eagerly for the launch, and Target will no doubt see a bump from its forthcoming Target Circle 360 membership tier, which launches in April. 

In late March, Walmart then launched two new oral health brands, Plus Ultra and Zimba, to bring new customers interested in wellness and sustainability through its doors. 

And Amazon is currently hosting its Big Spring Sale, a massive promotional event open to both Prime members and non-members, which runs from March 20-25. 

The three retailers are clearly vying for customer dollars and attention, but with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 3.1% overall on a 12-month basis, customers are increasingly hawkish about their wallets and resistant to spending more unless they absolutely have to. 

Woman shopping with shopping cart at Walmart Supercenter.

Jeff Greenberg&solGetty Images

Walmart U.S. CEO on consumer behavior

That is, unless they're shopping at a Walmart. 

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told the National Retail Federation (NRF) State of Retail & the Consumer panel in late March that, in addition to seeking out savings, customers are also opting to spend more time with loved ones and less time racing around from store to store in search of savings. 

“An underlying trend that I think is here to stay is convenience,” Furner, who is also a board member at the NRF, said. 

“People are willing to trade off in some cases, on prices, for things that are more convenient. The parts of the service sector or the retail sector that find more innovative ways to serve people, in a way that saves them time, takes friction out of their lives, lowers some of the decision-making they have to go through — I think those are the companies and the parts of the economy that will continue to win.”

Walmart recently announced it was working to reduce its prices across grocery and restore some key items back to pre-inflationary prices. 

“The nagging problem is stubborn food inflation that has been high over the last few years,” he added.

But Furner had an optimistic prediction for the year ahead as it compares to 2023, based on interactions he's had with Walmart devotes. 

“Most customers are saying they think 2024 will be better than 2023, and that’s a good sign,” he said. 

Furner added that he foresees the long-lasting tremors from Covid and the havoc it wrought on both consumers and retailers as a fading memory. 

“It appears that most of [the impacts of Covid] are behind us," he said. "It appears that supply chains are much better. We are able to serve customers more flexibly. As customers demand more flexible options, we serve them how they want to be served. There are a lot of objective reasons to believe we are in a great spot.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: