Trader Joe's manager reveals secret hack shoppers don't know about

To some folks grocery store trips are as mundane as an outing to the bank or a routine dental cleaning.

To others they're an opportunity to discover new products, get into the spirit of whatever season it is, connect with other shoppers and employees, and maybe even save a little money.

The latter part may be easier said than done, however. Saving money at the grocery store can be hard when things seem more expensive no matter what you eat. Food prices continue to rise, up 0.4% in February from the month prior.

Here's a look at some of the food prices that rose the most between January 2023 and January 2024:

Fresh fruit : up 1.4%

: up 1.4% Cereals and bakery goods: up 1.5%

up 1.5% Poultry: up 1.7%

up 1.7% Fats and oils: up 1.9%

up 1.9% Processed fruits and veggies: up 2.5%

up 2.5% Nonalcoholic drinks: up 3.4%

up 3.4% Sugar and sweets: up 4.4%

up 4.4% Beef and veal: up 7.7%

But if you know where to look, you can still find some great deals on common food items, and maybe even have a little extra to splurge on some new and interesting finds.

Trader Joe's offers competitive savings

One such grocery store that still enables savings and discovery is Trader Joe's, the privately owned budget grocer that sources spillover inventory from brand-name suppliers, sticks its own Trader Joe's label on the goods, and sells them to customers at a deep discount.

Some people love Trader Joe's for their staples: one pound of organic free range skinless and boneless chicken breasts costs just $7.99.

Customers shop at a New York City Trader Joe's. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Others love Trader Joe's for its wackier and more inventive products, like the mini chocolate chip croissant swirls, Korean style beef short ribs, and brookie (a brownie-cookie hybrid) caramel candy clusters.

You'd be hard-pressed to find individual products at Trader Joe's exceeding the $10-to-$15 range, though its wine section does stock some impressive vintages and labels (alongside less-expensive ones) if you're looking to impress your guests at your next dinner party.

Trader Joe's also offers some hidden perks

But Trader Joe's isn't popular just for its budget-friendly items. It also touts a customer-first policy, whereby employees are expected to treat customers with congeniality and go above and beyond when needed.

A Trader Joe's manager recently revealed some of the lesser-known benefits to shopping at the grocery store, and even the most devout shoppers might be surprised to learn what they can get there.

“Short of grilling up a raw steak, we’ll let you try anything,” the manager said of the Trader Joe's policy to let customers try before they buy. “We’d rather have you open it in the store than take it home and be disappointed.”

Here are a few other lesser-known aspects of shopping at Trader Joe's:

The beauty products are all name brand and many of them retail for far less at the grocer, since they carry the TJ's label.

and many of them retail for far less at the grocer, since they carry the TJ's label. The produce bags aren't plastic; they're actually compost friendly.

they're actually compost friendly. You can return anything even if you've already opened it.

even if you've already opened it. It gets really busy, so avoid crowds by shopping during the middle of the week and off-peak hours, usually early in the morning or before closing time.

so avoid crowds by shopping during the middle of the week and off-peak hours, usually early in the morning or before closing time. Employees want feedback. TJ's welcomes feedback on products you love or think could be improved. They're always trying to rework things to make them stick.

The manager added that customers can avail themselves of the helpful employees once they leave the store, too. You can actually ask to have your bags carried to your car, especially if you've got a full cart.

“No one takes advantage of this enough,” the manager explained.