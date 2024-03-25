OFFERS
The raised garden bed that shoppers say 'saves your back' is just $54 on the last day of Amazon's Spring Sale

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring has sprung and Amazon is offering discounts on tons of items to celebrate during its first-ever Big Spring Sale that ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers will see markdowns across several categories including patio, lawn, and garden, meaning now is the time to think about how to utilize your outdoor space.

Whether you have a spacious backyard or a small apartment patio, practically anyone can start a garden. All you need are the proper tools like the Foyuee Raised Planter Box that's marked down to only $54 during the remainder of the sale. It measures 40.5 inches long, 15.5 inches wide, and 31.5 inches high with 8 inches of depth inside for soil and planting. It's ideal for growing herbs, vegetables, or flowers, and features a drainage hole at the bottom to prevent waterlogging. For how functional and affordable it is, it's no wonder it's a top-selling option in Amazon's planter raised beds category

Foyuee Raised Planter Box, $54 (was $70) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Unlike most raised garden beds, this one has two wheels on the back, making it easy to move from one place to another. That means you can adjust its position to ensure it's getting the most sunlight at any time of the day. Additionally, it offers a spacious storage shelf that's great for keeping all of your tools and soil close by.

The entire design is made of galvanized steel and has an anti-rust coating for added durability. Although it's relatively weather-resistant, we suggest covering it with a tarp or storing it in a garage or shed during winter. This will help prolong its use over time so you can use it season after season.

More than 3,000 have sold in the past 30 days and over 4,400 shoppers have given it five stars for how well it works. One person said it's "easy peasy to assemble" and added that it "saves your back" from bending over.

"Very easy to assemble; works precisely as I'd imagined," another reviewer wrote. "This allowed me to create a little kitchen garden a bit early in the season and I can move it as needed as the sun gets harsher in the summer. I'm thrilled."

Garden beds can cost upwards of $200, so don't miss your chance to buy the Foyuee Raised Planter Box while it's on sale for only $54. 

