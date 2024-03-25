OFFERS
Rodeo Roundup: Blushing Cactus photographers devoted to community

The bullfighter, contestant, and bull add to the excitement and non-stop action of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” (Blushing Cactus Photography/Courtesy photo)

The bullfighter, contestant, and bull add to the excitement and non-stop action of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” (Blushing Cactus Photography/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 1:52 p.m.

Have you ever wondered how rodeo photographers get the action so right that you can practically feel a cantankerous bull’s hot breath?

Tracy and Jeremiah Scheffer, owners of Blushing Cactus Photography, are master craftsmen in their field, and delight in sharing the heartbeat of arena action with enthusiastic rodeo fans. Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. is honored to once again have Blushing Cactus Photography as its primary photographers for the 137th “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” as they have been for the past five years.

Since 2016 this hard-working couple has built their customer base with such diverse partners as US VETS, Boys and Girls Clubs, CASA For Kids, Make-A-Wish, and many other nonprofits. In their spare time, they photograph weddings, rock stars, high-profile sports teams, music festivals, the Prescott Boot Drop, and a very famous rodeo.

Tracy notes, “We love capturing all of these memories for our city, from rodeo to music festivals, the New Year’s Eve Boot Drop and other large events. We don’t take a moment of it for granted and appreciate all of the incredible people we’ve met through photography.”

In addition to combining their passion for music and photography, Tracy and Jeremiah have hopes of developing a photography mentoring program for local homeless and disadvantaged children in the near future. The Scheffers’ own message of hope and survival is part of their overall mission to give back to our community and “share our heart through our art.”

The 137th “World’s Oldest Rodeo” is July 1-7 this year. To see more spectacular rodeo shots from Blushing Cactus Photography, visit https://worldsoldestrodeo.com/rodeo-gallery.

Information provided by Prescott Frontier Days. Visit worldsoldestrodeo.com for more information.

