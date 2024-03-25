Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director

The City of Prescott has named Richard Crider its new airport director, overseeing the operations of Prescott Regional Airport.

Crider comes to Prescott from San Antonio, Texas, where he served as executive vice president for Airport/Railport & Military Relations at Port San Antonio, where he was the executive agent for Kelly Field. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from the University of Central Texas and a Master of Arts degree in Public Policy & Management from Ohio State University. He is an accredited airport executive and first vice chair of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

“I am very pleased to welcome Richard to the team,” Interim City Manager Tyler Goodman said. “His wealth of experience, and connection with the airport industry across the nation will serve Prescott Regional Airport well.”

Crider stated, “I am excited and honored to have been selected as the next leader of Prescott Regional Airport. Prescott Regional is a unique place, and I look forward to collaborating with partners and stakeholders to help navigate the opportunities that lie ahead, and to maximizing its potential as a community asset.”

Crider will start his new role on May 28. At that time, Interim Airport Director Kelly Fredericks will end his term with the city.

“I would like to thank Mr. Fredericks for his outstanding work and leadership on behalf of Prescott Regional Airport during this time of transition,” Goodman said.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.