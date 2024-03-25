Pets of the Week: Franklin & Frannie (United Animal Friends)

Franklin and his sister, Frannie, were found along with three littermates under a Good Samaritan’s porch. Because they are bonded, we require that the duo be adopted together.

Franklin and Frannie are shy, but will become affectionate and loving at their own pace with patient adopters. Franklin likes to be petted and will sit on your lap once he feels relaxed with you. Frannie is more cautious and will take more time to feel comfortable, friendly and playful. They would do best in a calm, quiet environment without small children, dogs or other cats.

Franklin and Frannie have medium length smoky-grey fur and bright gold eyes. The beautiful duo was born April 30, 2023. The adoption fee for the pair is $125. Both are current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, are altered and are microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.