Pet of the Week: Saige (Blackhat Humane Society)

Saige, a cattledog cross, had a rough start and is finally in the safety of a foster home where she is learning to love and trust. She is about 8 months old, fully vetted and loves her dog pals and her foster family. She will need a quieter patient home to build on the great start her foster parents have provided. You will be her sun and moon once she gets to know you and to watch her blossom will bring pride and joy.

Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.