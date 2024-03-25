Pet of the Week: Johnny (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Johnny is a lovable big orange cat. He is 5 years old and had the same owner since he was a kitten. A move occurred and now the parents’ dog is harassing him. Johnny needs a home with no dog. He is a sweet furry lovable lap cat. He would prefer to be the only pet, getting all the attention that he deserves. Call to see this love bug today.

To meet Johnny, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.