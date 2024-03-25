Pet of the Week: Calliope (Catty Shack)

Calliope is the mom of three kittens that are also available through Catty Shack. She was found at the entrance of Highland Pines in a tub with her babies. She is thought to be 2 to 3 years old, and is friendly with people and very playful. Calliope prefers to be without other cats so that she can be the queen of her domain.

If interested in seeing Calliope, visit Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.