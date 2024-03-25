One of Amazon's bestselling treadmills that shoppers call 'life-changing' is just $169 for the Big Spring Sale

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for death threats made to election official Hobbs Briefly: Ready, set, library! National Library Week, April 7-13 HUSD seeks helpers to help with logistical aspects of restructuring project for 2024-25 school year Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

One of Amazon's bestselling treadmills that shoppers call 'life-changing' is just $169 for the Big Spring Sale

Anthony Mastracci
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 9:40 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After five days of mega discounts, Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale has turned out to be a sizable savings sensation. Tens of thousands of deals on everything from running shoes to angle grinders have offered shoppers a way to save on things they need going into the new season. And while bigger brands like Cap Barbell and Peloton have made waves in the fitness category, it's the lesser-known brands that have been the most surprising—like Elseluck with its ultra-affordable top-selling treadmill.

Right now, the Elseluck Under-Desk Portable Walking Treadmill is on sale for just $169 during the Big Spring Sale—a 33% discount on the normal $250 price tag. This convenient treadmill has received over 950 five-star ratings and has sold over 10,000 times in the last month, propelling it into a top-5 ranking among the bestselling treadmills on Amazon. It's available in your choice of black or silver. 

Elseluck Under-Desk Portable Walking Treadmill in Black, $169 (was $250) on Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This under-desk treadmill is roughly 48-by-20 inches and stands about 4.5 inches tall, which is the ideal size for storing under a bed, a couch, or even in a closet. It features an alloy steel frame that can support up to 220 pounds, a non-slip belt, and a motor that stays quiet while walking or jogging up to 3.8 mph. This walking treadmill also comes with a large LED display that shows duration, distance, and speed and a handheld remote that allows users to take control without having to get off.

Shoppers enjoy how well this walking treadmill integrates with their daily lives, but many are also thrilled with how light and easy-to-use it is. "I found this treadmill online and am glad I did! This is so lightweight I was able to carry it upstairs myself," a shopper said. "I like the features of tracking my time and distance…Be patient, as the treadmill will pick up speed. Just hit the plus sign once and wait for it to move a bit faster! This was a great find—very affordable, which was a big plus for me, and easy to use."

Elseluck Under-Desk Portable Walking Treadmill in Silver, $170 (was $250) on Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Other shoppers found this treadmill useful for integrating exercise into their long, demanding days at the office. "I work in a cardiothoracic surgery office and I convinced our office manager to let us get walking pads," a shopper said. "We already had stand-up desks, so why not?... I get on my walking pad a couple of separate times throughout the work day (which is 10 hours) and I have been not only reaching my 10,000-step goal but beating it daily by 6,000-plus! To not have the anxiety of either waking up at 4 a.m. or rushing home to work out before cooking dinner has been life-changing!"

Walking treadmills like this model from Elseluck have become hyper-popular with those in need of easy fitness solutions for small spaces or busy workdays, and for just $169, it's hard to argue. But Amazon's Big Spring Sale is wrapping up tonight, which means the 33% discount may disappear. So if you've been looking for a way to get your 10,000 steps in between meetings or even after work in the comfort of your home, take a chance on this compact treadmill while it's still on sale.

This story originally appeared on Men's Journal.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: