Latest EU investigation puts Meta, Apple, Alphabet in hot water

Ross Kohan
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 2:03 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Monday, March 25.

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

J.D. Durkin: Stocks are looking to continue their positive run after a pair of back to back record sessions led to the market seeing a lot of green last week. Several big names will report earnings over the never five days, including Buzzfeed  (BZFD) , Carnival  (CCL) , and GameStop  (GME) .

Investors will also be on the lookout for a slew of economic indicators - the consumer confidence index comes out on March 27, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the latest PCE report is set to be released on Friday

In other news - The Europeans Union says it suspects some of the biggest names in tech aren’t complying with its newly implemented Digital Markets Act.  (META) , Apple  (AAPL) , and Google  (GOOG)  are now under investigation for what the EU says is a failure to promote digital competition.

The Digital Markets Act requires platforms to give users more of a choice when it comes to things like shopping or travel. The law applies to companies that the EU calls the Gatekeepers. Those companies are Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and TikTok parent Bytedance - and Elon Musk’s X and travel site Booking.com could soon be added to the list.

The EU is currently investigating Meta’s “pay or consent” system, in which users can pay up to $14 a month for ad-free versions of the platforms - the European Commission says it is *quote* “concerned that the binary choice imposed by Meta’s ‘pay or consent’ model may not provide a real alternative in case users do not consent, thereby not achieving the objective of preventing the accumulation of personal data.”

If the EU finds there was a lack of compliance with the DMA, the companies found guilty would be heavily fined.

