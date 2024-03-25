Instagram is making a controversial change that will divide users

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for death threats made to election official Hobbs Briefly: Ready, set, library! National Library Week, April 7-13 HUSD seeks helpers to help with logistical aspects of restructuring project for 2024-25 school year Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Instagram is making a controversial change that will divide users

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 7:04 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Meta has added political filtering to Instagram and Threads.
  • It auto-defaults to filtering political content out of your feeds.
  • The feature will also come to Facebook later this year.

While some election years are more tumultuous than others, this one is shaping up to be a real banger.

With people fiercely divided between Joe Biden and Donald Trump's ideologies, the race will likely be tight, not to mention supercharged with emotion.

Related: Why these leaked Meta images need a second look

Political discussion on social media has easily been one of the most difficult issues to address, with lots of ugly words being spewed at strangers on a nearly constant basis — and now Meta  (META)  has a solution for Instagram and Threads users.

The social media company has announced that political content will no longer appear in people's suggested Instagram posts in Explore, Reels, Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Users. It doesn't affect who you follow, however, so if you follow political influencers, you will still see those posts.

Meta has also said this change will come to Facebook at a later date.

Moving away from political content on Meta's platforms has been an ongoing initiative which the company last addressed on its official blog in Feb. 2024, saying, "...we’re extending our existing approach to how we treat political content – we won’t proactively recommend content about politics on recommendation surfaces across Instagram and Threads."

If you dislike this change, however, there's a way to get around it. You can access your Settings within the Instagram app and go to Suggested Content, where there is now a toggle for political content. This feature will also be available on Facebook when the update is rolled out there.

Related: Latest EU investigation puts Meta, Apple, Alphabet in hot water

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: