Here's how Nissan plans to catch up to unexpected EV surge

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Plaza Hotel proposal goes to Prescott City Council for appeal decision New Yavapai County jail in Prescott ‘fully operational’ by March 31 Retired United States Marine takes helm at U.S. VETS Prescott Need2Know: Touchmark at the Ranch senior living facility expanding; Primera nears completion of store remodel; Yoga 105° opens in Prescott Coffee connect event at Founding Fathers Collective promises networking and inspiration Spring Savings: seven tips to save energy and money Talking Money: How accurate is economic forecasting by the Federal Reserve? Tyson Foods isn't hiring workers who came to the U.S. illegally; boycott calls persist

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here's how Nissan plans to catch up to unexpected EV surge

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 2:46 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Nissan on Monday unveiled The Arc, a new business plan that spotlights a push into EVs. 
  • The company said it will launch 30 new models by 2026, 16 of which will be electrified. 
  • Nissan is also exploring methods of reducing cost in EV production. 

Japanese automaker Nissan is looking to enhance its competitiveness within the electric vehicle sector, with targets under a new business plan to cut the cost of next-generation EV production by 30%, alongside plans to achieve cost parity between EV and gas-powered cars, by the end of the decade. 

In a new medium-term business plan called The Arc, which Nissan announced Monday, the company said it plans to launch 30 new models by fiscal year 2026, 16 of which will be electrified. 

Related: The electric vehicle market had a record year in 2023

"The EV sector is coming much, much earlier than what we thought, especially on the price point," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida told CNBC Monday. "There's a lot of new carmakers coming in, so how we can cope with that is going to be most important."

This push into EVs comes after a year that was marked by cooling demand and a steady reduction in once-ambitious electric plans from a series of major automakers, notably Ford  (F)  and General Motors  (GM)

Though 2023 was a record year for EV adoption — with global sales of EVs (including plug-in hybrids) rising 31% year-over-year — the rate of that growth was far below the 60% growth rate notched in 2022. 

Part of the reason behind this involves a hesitant mass market, concerned with issues of range, cost and a lack of charging infrastructure. The other component involves challenges with EV production that have made EV profitability a difficult prospect for many companies. 

Nissan's answer to this involves a new effort to develop EVs in "families," allowing the company to integrate powertrains and take advantage of next-generation "modular manufacturing," which Nissan said will allow it to heavily reduce the cost of EV production. 

The automaker said that, through family development alone, the production cost of subsequent vehicles based on the main vehicle in a family can be cut by 50%. Modular manufacturing will shorten the Nissan's production line, cutting time per vehicle by 20%. 

Nissan said that it plans to launch 34 electrified models between fiscal year 2024 and 2030 to "cover all segments."

Uchida said in a statement that the plan will "enhance Nissan's competitiveness" and allow the company to achieve "sustainable profitability."

Nissan said The Arc plan could result in revenues of 2.5 trillion yen by fiscal year 2030 ($16 billion). 

Contact Ian with tips and AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: No, Elon Musk, AI self-awareness is not 'inevitable'

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: