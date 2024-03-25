Everyone thinks LSU coach Kim Mulkey is making things worse for herself

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO detectives arrest wife for shooting husband in Dewey Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hires non-profit leader as new executive director ‘Fake elector’ lashes out at AZ governor, attorney general Yavapai County attorney paralegals win local awards Watson Woods acreage eyed for conservation easement in ‘Forever Preserved’ initiative Richard Crider named Prescott Airport director Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for death threats made to election official Hobbs Briefly: Ready, set, library! National Library Week, April 7-13 HUSD seeks helpers to help with logistical aspects of restructuring project for 2024-25 school year Picture this: Prescott Valley holds annual Eggstravaganza

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Everyone thinks LSU coach Kim Mulkey is making things worse for herself

Colin Salao
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 5:44 p.m.

When negative press is coming your way, sometimes it's best to just lay low rather than get ahead of it — just ask legendary singer Barbra Streisand.

In 2003, Streisand sued the California Coastal Records Project for holding photographs of her mansion in Malibu — only for the move to attract more attention for many wondering why she would do such a thing.

That was how the term "Streisand effect" was born.

The newest example to the Streisand effect is LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who on Saturday, March 23, a day after her team's first win in the March Madness tournament, spoke at a press conference to shun a Washington Post "hit piece" on her.

Related: Women's basketball is gaining ground, but is March Madness ready to rival the men's game?

Mulkey explained that a reporter contacted LSU with over a dozen questions to address a story that he is looking to publish. The coach said that the deadline was "ridiculous" and that the reporter knew that they would not be able to adhere to the deadline.

"It was just an attempt to prevent me from commenting and an attempt to distract us from this tournament," Mulkey said.

The coach ended her nearly four-minute prepared speech by pointing out that many do not trust the media — and that she would pursue legal action against The Washington Post should they publish a "false story."

"This is exactly why people don't trust journalists and the media anymore," Mulkey said. "I will sue The Washington Post if they publish a false story about me."

"This is exactly why people don't trust journalists and the media anymore... I'm fed up... I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me." - LSU HC Kim Mulkey

(via @bryce_koon) pic.twitter.com/9Lce7PP4xY

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 23, 2024

Mulkey did not name the reporter — though the Associated Press confirmed that award-winning writer Kent Babb of The Washington Post is working on a profile of the four-time NCAA national championship winning coach.

The next day — prior to her team's Round of 32 game — Mulkey doubled down on her statements when asked about whether the looming report distracted the team for the game.

"We're not going to let one sleazy reporter distract us from what we're trying to do," Mulkey said on Sunday, March 24. "My kids didn't even know I said that yesterday. That team's not involved in this."

"We’re not going to let one sleazy reporter distract us from what we’re trying to do. Absolutely not. My kids didn't even know I said that yesterday. That team's not involved in this. They were in shock when they saw all that..." - LSU HC Kim Mulkeypic.twitter.com/LNmsj1uerL https://t.co/zH2s9XLBFb

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2024

While The Washington Post story has yet to come out, the reaction to Mulkey's comments on social media seem to suggest that many are now a lot more inclined to read the story due to Mulkey trying to get ahead of it.

"Everyone get familiar with the term the Streisand effect," sports commentator Mike Golic Jr. said on his show. "Before, if there might have been interest before this dropped, because of Kim Mulkey's response ... now everybody is going to be dialed in for this."

“Now everybody is going to be dialed in for this and people are going to be waiting for appointment reading in a way that I didn’t think was possible in 2024 because Kim wanted to draw this type of attention to it.” — @mikegolicjr on Kim Mulkey pic.twitter.com/RTV6CUvhwZ

— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 25, 2024

Shannon Sharpe reacted to the story on ESPN's "First Take" this morning, saying that while Mulkey has "every right" to ensure her name is not defamed by this story, she has brought so much more attention to herself.

"What she has done has piqued the curiosity of a lot of people that no longer read the paper," Sharpe said. "I would've let my law firm handle it — that's what I hired them for."

Mulkey has been known as a hard-nosed coach for a long time, and has had clashes with some high-profile players in the past. But it's unclear exactly what the angle of this story will be and when it's expected to drop.

The LSU Tigers, who are the defending NCAA Women's Basketball Champions, have already advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women's March Madness Tournament. They play again on Saturday, March 30 against the winner of the Round of 32 game between Creighton and UCLA.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: