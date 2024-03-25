Apple's CEO has exciting news about the Vision Pro

Fast Facts

Apple's Vision Pro is still only available for sale in the United States.

While on a tour in China, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the spatial computer will be available for purchase there before the end of the year.

Since its launch on Feb. 2, 2024, Apple’s (AAPL) Vision Pro has, at the minimum, impressed folks who have had the chance to demo it. However, you can only demo it and buy it in the United States.

While that’s remained consistent, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s most recent comments confirm an international launch. Well, at least for one country. As part of a recent trip to China, Cook confirmed that Apple’s $3,500 (starting) Spatial Computer would arrive before the end of the year.

Thus, Cook confirmed that Apple Vision Pro will launch in mainland China before 2024 wraps. However, Cook stopped there and didn’t provide details about the exact availability date or time frame or any additional information about the cost or the ordering process.

So far, this is the first confirmed launch for Vision Pro outside of the United States, but Apple has been hinting at launches in other countries, including mentions on its website.

On Mar. 20, 2024, MacRumors reported that Apple posted job listings for a “Briefing Experience Specialist” in Australia, Japan, and China. The position would be in a retail setting, demonstrating the Vision Pro to potential customers, notably businesses or enterprises. Apple has since removed the job listings from its site, though.

It’s likely that in addition to China, Vision Pro will eventually arrive in Japan and Australia, among other countries. When it does, Apple will likely offer in-store demos that can be reserved similarly to how it is set up in the United States.

Regarding the timing of an announcement, Apple could wait to share the news at an event like the forthcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. That weeklong event with an opening keynote typically occurs annually in early June. Apple could also announce the availability in China or another country sooner via its website.

You can see TheStreet’s full review of the Apple Vision Pro here.

