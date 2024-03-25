OFFERS
Amazon's no. 1 bestselling upright vacuum is $70 off during the Big Spring Sale, but only for a few more hours

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 25, 2024 6:10 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale comes to an end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, but on the bright side you still have a few more hours to take advantage of Prime Day-level deals across several categories. With that said, now is an opportune time to stock up on cleaning supplies without breaking the bank.

Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is a whopping $70 off for the remainder of the sale, which means you can add it to your cart for only $150 as opposed to $220. It's so popular that it has sold more than 20,000 times in the past 30 days and over 63,600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One person who claims to have owned Dyson vacuums for 15+ years said that it "outperforms Dysons in many ways" and added that they're using this Shark model as a replacement. Considering it costs a fraction of the price, we can't blame them. 

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The vacuum uses powerful suction to clean hard floors with ease and features a brush roller that digs deep into plush carpets and rugs to pick up everything in its path, even hair and dirt you didn't know was there. Swivel steering allows it to maneuver between furniture and if it's not able to reach every nook and cranny, the detachable pod comes to the rescue. Thanks to its lift-away design, you can thoroughly clean under furniture and in tight spaces you couldn't reach otherwise. It even comes with a crevice tool and upholstery tool for added convenience. These are great for spot-cleaning furniture and baseboards.

Everything it sucks up goes through a HEPA filter that captures dust, allergens, and small particles from releasing back into the air. Then, all of the debris is deposited into the 0.9-quart dust cup that takes seconds to empty.

"It cleans better than any other vacuum I've owned," one reviewer wrote. "When I first vacuumed the kitchen rug, I was disgusted, astonished, and amazed. This thing sucked out SO. MUCH. DIRT. It was incredibly satisfying but also showed me how ineffective the Dyson and Roomba have been. I'm afraid to know how much dirt has collected in my rugs and floors over the years, but I'm also confident and relieved that the Shark vacuum can remove it."

Take it from thousands upon thousands of shoppers and add the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum to your cart while it's on sale for just $150. 

