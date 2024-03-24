Disney World brings back a fan-favorite activity after 4 years

Disney World offers a mix of exciting rides and nostalgia. The Mouse House's four theme parks, especially Magic Kingdom, feature more than just the most modern rides, they're also heavy on making sure the guest experience involves more than just the attractions people ride.

At Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney (DIS) never lets you forget that you're visiting a theme park created by its famed founder. That manifests in some ways that are outdated — you still can't buy alcohol when you're walking around the park, and a few rides are very outdated — but it's also nostalgic in a good way in many places.

Rides like "The Haunted Mansion" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" would probably not be created now, but they retain their appeal despite their age. You can argue the same thing about "Space Mountain," and "Big Thunder Mountain Railroad."

These are older rides with a little more character than the slick, modern offerings at chief rival Universal Studios. Disney World's four theme parks also embrace some uniquely Disney things like searching for "Hidden Mickeys."

Kids (and adults) love searching for the company's iconic mascot in places where you might not expect to see him. It's an activity that makes long lines and walking around the park a little more fun.

Disney World also offers a robust pin trading market. Since the company's Covid pandemic shutdown, that popular practice has been curtailed. Now, with social distancing becoming a thing of the past, Disney has brought back a pin-trading tradition for the first time in four years.

Disney required mask-wearing for many months. Image source&colon Matt Stroshane&solWalt Disney World Resort via Getty Images

What is Disney pin trading?

Disney sells collectible pins at multiple locations throughout its theme parks. Some of the pins are seasonal and limited edition. Many fans of the company collect the pins and seek out new releases as the company puts them out.

People who visit Disney theme parks can trade these pins with fellow guests and Disney Cast Members, but there are rules when trading with a Disney employee:

"Only official Disney pins may be traded. The main criteria when judging whether a pin is tradable or not (although other factors may be considered) is that the metal pin bears a “©Disney” mark on the back, representing an official Disney event, place, location, character or icon. A Disneyland Resort Cast Member may determine not to trade a pin in their discretion," the company shared on the Disneyland website.

Pins must also be in good condition and Cast Members do have the right to say no.

"When trading with a Cast Member, guests should offer a pin that is not currently displayed on the Cast Member’s lanyard or trading board," the company added.

Disney brings back a popular pin-trading practice

During its pandemic return, Disney had to place limitations on pin trading. Guests could still trade with Cast Members at designated pin trading boards, but not from the lanyards cast members wore or from smaller boards they carry.

That limited pin trading and sometimes led to frustrating situations where park visitors saw a pin they needed or wanted, but were not able to trade for it.

Disney has kept that restriction in place even after most covid rules have been dropped.

"Pin trading is coming back," the company shared on the Disney Parks TikTok."Cast Member to guest pin trading officially returns to Walt Disney World starting April 7."

Guests can only trade two pins per cast member or trading board daily.

Disney World has multiple shops that sell pins, and some pins are exclusive to each of its theme parks.

Universal Studios, Disney World's chief rival for Florida theme park visitors, offers pin trading. But the trading is not as popular or as common. Owned by Comcast (CMCSA) , Universal Studios is building a third theme park, Epic Universe, to step up its competition with Disney World for full-week visitors.