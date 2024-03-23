OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Bonita ‘Bonnie’ Annen

Bonita “Bonnie” Annen. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 23, 2024 7:55 p.m.

Bonita “Bonnie” Annen, 72, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, peacefully passed on March 5, 2024 with her loyal and beloved dog Sophie by her side. Her sudden passing came as a great shock, felt gravely by her entire family and countless others who loved her deeply.

Bonnie was born Oct. 9, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Flavian Tracy and Idella Dedrickson-Tracy, living in Minneapolis from 1951-1955 before moving to Torrance, California. In 1969 she graduated from North High School, Torrance, and went on to marry her high school sweetheart Patrick Coons. Though this relationship wasn’t permanent, they did have one child together whom they cherished.

Bonnie worked various jobs throughout her life, retiring from Nissan North American as a corporate legal secretary. She married the love of her life, George, in 1992 and they enjoyed 30 wonderful years together. George and Bonnie left Orange County, California, to pursue their dream of retirement in idyllic mountain surroundings. They relocated to the pine trees of Prescott after building their dream home in 2004, and later in life built another dream home in Prescott Valley. They spent many pre and post-retirement years traveling, enjoying their many adventures. They had an incredible network of friends and extended family, but most of all enjoyed their growing blended family’s vacations and holiday gatherings. Bonnie was a wonderful hostess and loved to entertain, and had a love of butterflies, hummingbirds and flower gardening.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her beloved husband George Annen III, her parents, and her brother Richard Tracy (Sparks, NV). She is survived by her devoted sister Jackie Rinaldi (John, Sparks, NV), son Jason Coons (Bea, Chino Valley, AZ), son George Annen IV (Jill, Tustin, CA), son Chris Annen (Ashland, OR), cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Kyle, Victoria, Lily, Lyndsey, Joelle and Matt Annen, grandsons Brandon Coons (Reno, NV), Jaxon Coons (Idaho Falls, ID), great-grandchildren Amara, Elijah and Penelope Coons, and her longtime dearest and closest friend Sherrill Meroney-Schiff (Aurora, CO). She treasured her entire family and adored her niece and nephews Tim Tracy (Sparks, NV), Jake Rinaldi (Sparks, NV), Jeff Rinaldi (Spanish Springs, NV), Jason Rinaldi (San Antonio, TX) and Tami Tracy (Round Rock, TX), including many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces all over the country.

Please join our family for her Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10:30 a.m., Grace Church, 2010 AZ-89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

Information provided by the funeral home.

