Obituary: Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Coffee connect event at Founding Fathers Collective promises networking and inspiration Spring Savings: seven tips to save energy and money Talking Money: How accurate is economic forecasting by the Federal Reserve? Tyson Foods isn't hiring workers who came to the U.S. illegally; boycott calls persist Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning

Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning. (Courtesy)

Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 23, 2024 8:04 p.m.

Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning, 91, died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by her children on March 13, 2024. She was born Aug. 25, 1932 in Ware, Massachusetts to Earl and Wanda (Pomeroy) Whiteside.

Norma was raised by her grandparents, William and Nellie Whiteside, in Shell Rock, Iowa where her first friends were the family’s farm animals. Always with her nose in a book, it came as no surprise when she graduated valedictorian of her Shell Rock High School class of 1950.

After putting herself through Gates College in Waterloo, Iowa, Norma became a secretary for the seed company Northrup King. She met her future husband, Paul Browning, at a dance at the Waterloo YWCA and they married a few months later in 1953. They became parents to Ceri, Chris, Greg and Tim. Paul urged Norma to learn to play bridge because it was a frugal way of socializing with friends. Reluctantly, she took lessons and a life-long passion was born. She began playing duplicate bridge and eventually became a Gold Life Master.

After all of her children were finally in school, Norma enthusiastically went to work at the law firm of Newman, Redfern, McKinley and Olsen in Cedar Falls as a bookkeeper. In her spare time, she baked 13 kinds of cookies and went overboard every Christmas with gifts and stockings for everyone!

When Paul retired, she left the law firm where she had worked for 20 years and moved to Prescott, Arizona. They quickly embraced the lifestyle, collecting Southwest art and decorating their beautiful homes designed by their son Chris, made great friends, played bridge, joined a hiking club and fell in love with their new hometown. Eventually, Norma decided to share her bridge skills and taught countless community members over the years at the Prescott Adult Center.

Norma and Paul loved the glamor of cruising to all parts of the world, and took their kids and grandkids along for great adventures. In addition to bridge and cruises, she adored her cat, Baby (and every other animal she met), murder mystery novels, house plants, running (until the age of 70), Tanqueray martinis and bargain shopping.

Norma is survived by her children, Ceri (Scott) Woodworth, Greg (Kathryn) Browning and Tim (Blanca Lopez) Browning; daughter-in-law Abbie Roses; grandchildren Casee, Ashley, Andrea, Corin, Alexandrea, Isaac and Nora; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aurora, Saul and Leona.

The family is especially grateful for Norma’s wonderful caregivers, Melissa, Tiffany, Sadie and Marilyn.

The family invites everyone who knew and loved Norma to celebrate her life Thursday, March 28, 4:30-6 p.m., in the Arizona Room, Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Norma’s bridge friends are also invited to register for the Norma Browning Memorial ACBL Bridge Tournament at the Prescott Adult Center, June 21-23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yavapai County Humane Society or any animal rescue organization in Norma’s memory.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: