Obituary: Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning

Norma Earlene (Whiteside) Browning, 91, died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by her children on March 13, 2024. She was born Aug. 25, 1932 in Ware, Massachusetts to Earl and Wanda (Pomeroy) Whiteside.

Norma was raised by her grandparents, William and Nellie Whiteside, in Shell Rock, Iowa where her first friends were the family’s farm animals. Always with her nose in a book, it came as no surprise when she graduated valedictorian of her Shell Rock High School class of 1950.

After putting herself through Gates College in Waterloo, Iowa, Norma became a secretary for the seed company Northrup King. She met her future husband, Paul Browning, at a dance at the Waterloo YWCA and they married a few months later in 1953. They became parents to Ceri, Chris, Greg and Tim. Paul urged Norma to learn to play bridge because it was a frugal way of socializing with friends. Reluctantly, she took lessons and a life-long passion was born. She began playing duplicate bridge and eventually became a Gold Life Master.

After all of her children were finally in school, Norma enthusiastically went to work at the law firm of Newman, Redfern, McKinley and Olsen in Cedar Falls as a bookkeeper. In her spare time, she baked 13 kinds of cookies and went overboard every Christmas with gifts and stockings for everyone!

When Paul retired, she left the law firm where she had worked for 20 years and moved to Prescott, Arizona. They quickly embraced the lifestyle, collecting Southwest art and decorating their beautiful homes designed by their son Chris, made great friends, played bridge, joined a hiking club and fell in love with their new hometown. Eventually, Norma decided to share her bridge skills and taught countless community members over the years at the Prescott Adult Center.

Norma and Paul loved the glamor of cruising to all parts of the world, and took their kids and grandkids along for great adventures. In addition to bridge and cruises, she adored her cat, Baby (and every other animal she met), murder mystery novels, house plants, running (until the age of 70), Tanqueray martinis and bargain shopping.

Norma is survived by her children, Ceri (Scott) Woodworth, Greg (Kathryn) Browning and Tim (Blanca Lopez) Browning; daughter-in-law Abbie Roses; grandchildren Casee, Ashley, Andrea, Corin, Alexandrea, Isaac and Nora; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aurora, Saul and Leona.

The family is especially grateful for Norma’s wonderful caregivers, Melissa, Tiffany, Sadie and Marilyn.

The family invites everyone who knew and loved Norma to celebrate her life Thursday, March 28, 4:30-6 p.m., in the Arizona Room, Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Norma’s bridge friends are also invited to register for the Norma Browning Memorial ACBL Bridge Tournament at the Prescott Adult Center, June 21-23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yavapai County Humane Society or any animal rescue organization in Norma’s memory.

