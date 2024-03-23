Obituary: Margaret Beatrice (Wilson) Patton

Margaret Beatrice (Wilson) Patton (Maggie), 94, of Chino Valley, Arizona went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Maggie was born in Mount Calm, Texas on Dec. 15, 1929 to Bradley Wilson Sr. and Laurel Wilson.

Maggie met the love of her life, Richard Haley Patton (Pappy), and they married on July 28, 1951. They moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 1959, where Maggie and Richard both worked for the Western Gold & Uranium Mining Company, until it closed. Maggie then went to work for the Grand Canyon School District in 1966 and continued working there until her retirement in 1990, with 24 years of service.

Upon retirement, Maggie and Richard relocated to Chino Valley, AZ, where they lived until Richard’s passing in 2017. Maggie remained in the Prescott tri-city area until her passing.

Maggie was a 63-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was devoted to the Auxiliary and served in many positions within the John Ivens Unit 42 post, Grand Canyon, Arizona. Maggie was predeceased by her parents, Bradley Wilson Sr. and Laurel Wilson, her brother Bradley Wilson Jr., and her husband Richard H. Patton. She is survived by her daughters: Margaret Tuveson of Prescott Valley, AZ, Laura (Richard) Nolden of Prairie De Sac, WI, and Donna (Ron) Murphy of Chino Valley, AZ. Maggie rejoiced in her seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Maggie leaves a wide circle of family, friends and neighbors for whom her passing leaves an irreplaceable space in their lives and hearts.

There will be a small private family service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity of your choosing. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.

Information provided by the family.