Obituary: James Madrid

On Friday, March 8, 2024, James Madrid, loving husband, stepfather, and community leader, passed away at the age of 72, at his Prescott, Arizona, home, in the arms of his wife, Debbie. James was born on July 12, 1951, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, to his parents Rudolpho and Esabel Madrid.

James was the youngest of six siblings with five brothers, in order from oldest to youngest, Romolo, Rudy, Tomas, Francisco and Eulalio Madrid.

As a young adult, James attended Yavapai College and graduated with an Associate of Arts in 1985. He went on to study the martial art of Wadu Kai Karate, spent time studying in Japan, became a 5th-degree black belt, and had his own Dojo located in Prescott, Arizona, where he taught his beloved martial arts to many students. He maintained relationships with some of those students throughout his life.

James was also the Recreational Director of Prescott Valley back in 1988. He was honored for what great mentorship he provided to the kids there.

After retiring from teaching Karate, James married the love of his life, Debbie, and began his journey through life as a salesman, first selling fireplaces and finally settling into door and window sales, where he made beautiful relationships with everyone he worked with and mentored through the years.

James Madrid is survived by his beautiful wife Debbie, his brothers Rudy and Tomas, his stepchildren Jessica, Daniel and Douglas, his grandchildren Annastasia, Thomas, Javier, Jesse and Diane, and his great-grandchildren Quinn, Carter and Ella. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolpho and Esabel Madrid, his brothers Romolo, Francisco, and just a few months prior to James’ passing, his brother Eulalio passed away also. James was a big lover of cats and is survived by two cats, named Rowdy (20 years old), and Goldy (still a kit), and also had a dog named Oscar, (16 years old), all of whom will miss him dearly.

James will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, strength and unwavering dedication to his passions, touched the lives of many, leaving behind a legacy of love and inspiration.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date; the family will be sending out notification when the date is set. God speed.

Information provided by the family.