Obituary: Frederic Bellamy Nelson

Loving Husband, Dad, and Gramper - Frederic Bellamy Nelson, 85, of Prescott, Arizona passed away March 18, 2024. Fred was born in 1939 in Glendale, California, to George H. Nelson and Dorothy Bellamy Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila Nelson, of Prescott, AZ; his children Susie Clayton (Peter), Manhattan, KS; Michael Nelson, Augusta, GA; and Gina Ortega (Norm Siegel), Prescott Valley, AZ. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lorie Nelson, his sister Julie Evergreen, and his brother Stephen Nelson.

Fred was a devoted family man and supported his family by working in the insurance industry for nearly 50 years. He was fascinated by the history and geography of the West - visiting ghost towns, deserts and mountains… he wrote several published historical articles for magazines and newspapers about those things. He enjoyed college football and basketball, fishing, politics, driving, telling jokes and stories, and reading voraciously.

Mostly though, he loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He spent time with them teaching them how to fish, how to drive, how to camp, how to shoot hoops, how to bowl, and how to play cards. He was very patient, kind, the best listener and gave great hugs.

His lap was always available for a little one to sit on. Gramper, we all love you so much and are better people because of the love you gave to us.

Rest well, watch over Gummi and we will all be together again someday.

