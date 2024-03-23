Obituary: Frederic Bellamy Nelson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Coffee connect event at Founding Fathers Collective promises networking and inspiration Spring Savings: seven tips to save energy and money Talking Money: How accurate is economic forecasting by the Federal Reserve? Tyson Foods isn't hiring workers who came to the U.S. illegally; boycott calls persist Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Frederic Bellamy Nelson

Frederic Bellamy Nelson. (Courtesy)

Frederic Bellamy Nelson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 23, 2024 7:52 p.m.

Loving Husband, Dad, and Gramper - Frederic Bellamy Nelson, 85, of Prescott, Arizona passed away March 18, 2024. Fred was born in 1939 in Glendale, California, to George H. Nelson and Dorothy Bellamy Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila Nelson, of Prescott, AZ; his children Susie Clayton (Peter), Manhattan, KS; Michael Nelson, Augusta, GA; and Gina Ortega (Norm Siegel), Prescott Valley, AZ. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lorie Nelson, his sister Julie Evergreen, and his brother Stephen Nelson.

Fred was a devoted family man and supported his family by working in the insurance industry for nearly 50 years. He was fascinated by the history and geography of the West - visiting ghost towns, deserts and mountains… he wrote several published historical articles for magazines and newspapers about those things. He enjoyed college football and basketball, fishing, politics, driving, telling jokes and stories, and reading voraciously.

Mostly though, he loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He spent time with them teaching them how to fish, how to drive, how to camp, how to shoot hoops, how to bowl, and how to play cards. He was very patient, kind, the best listener and gave great hugs.

His lap was always available for a little one to sit on. Gramper, we all love you so much and are better people because of the love you gave to us.

Rest well, watch over Gummi and we will all be together again someday.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: