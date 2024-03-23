Obituary: Dana Laree Hamm

On March 19, 2023, Dana Laree Hamm left us to be with our Heavenly Father.

Dana was 65 years old. Instead of just looking at the blue skies of heaven, we know she is now up there looking down and watching over her family just as she has always done. Dana was a caretaker nearly all of her life and made a huge difference in the lives of many, many people. She was very funny, with a wicked sense of humor. She was thoughtful, caring, and always put her family before herself. Her husband Richard, her mother Deanie, her sons Ricky and CJ, her daughters Danielle, Molly and Jacky, and her granddaughters Ashleigh, Rylee, and Destini, will never forget all she has done for them and how she has enriched their lives so very much and in so many ways.

Dana is survived by her sisters Laura and Saratina, and her brothers, Tom, Mike, Jason and Josh who will always remember her generosity and loving nature. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenny and her father Tom, whom we are certain are very happy for her company in Heaven. She is missed immensely by all of us whom she left behind.

