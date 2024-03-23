Obituary: Dana Laree Hamm

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Coffee connect event at Founding Fathers Collective promises networking and inspiration Spring Savings: seven tips to save energy and money Talking Money: How accurate is economic forecasting by the Federal Reserve? Tyson Foods isn't hiring workers who came to the U.S. illegally; boycott calls persist Brush fire and power outage reported after a driver crashes into transformer box on Windsong Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Dana Laree Hamm

Dana Laree Hamm. (Courtesy)

Dana Laree Hamm. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 23, 2024 7:58 p.m.

On March 19, 2023, Dana Laree Hamm left us to be with our Heavenly Father.

Dana was 65 years old. Instead of just looking at the blue skies of heaven, we know she is now up there looking down and watching over her family just as she has always done. Dana was a caretaker nearly all of her life and made a huge difference in the lives of many, many people. She was very funny, with a wicked sense of humor. She was thoughtful, caring, and always put her family before herself. Her husband Richard, her mother Deanie, her sons Ricky and CJ, her daughters Danielle, Molly and Jacky, and her granddaughters Ashleigh, Rylee, and Destini, will never forget all she has done for them and how she has enriched their lives so very much and in so many ways.

Dana is survived by her sisters Laura and Saratina, and her brothers, Tom, Mike, Jason and Josh who will always remember her generosity and loving nature. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenny and her father Tom, whom we are certain are very happy for her company in Heaven. She is missed immensely by all of us whom she left behind.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: