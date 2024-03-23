OFFERS
American Airlines has a baggage problem that stirs controversy

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: March 23, 2024 10:21 p.m.

Major U.S. airlines have recently engaged in some price-hiking practices on checked baggage that have caused some concerns for passengers.

But a recent incident involving American Airlines  (AAL)  at an important airport is getting some attention for an entirely different reason.

Increased fees for checked baggage have incentivized travelers to pack tighter and use larger carry-on bags so they don't need to put anything in the belly of airplanes.

This created a problem because of limited space in overhead bins that have airlines encouraging passengers to check their carry-ons at the boarding gate.

But recently, a flier took note of an incident from an American Airlines terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that was posted to Reddit — and raised some eyebrows.

A gate agent had made the normal announcement about American's baggage policy explaining that only one carry-on and one personal item was allowed.

The gate agent reportedly followed that up with a statement.

"I don't want any arguing at all. If you have three items one is getting checked," the Reddit poster recounted.

What happened next was the source of the controversy.

American Airlines makes a surpising demand of a couple passengers

The Reddit commenter, identifying as WallStreetKernel,  explained the situation that was observed.

"A couple tries to board in front of me," he wrote. "The wife had a roller bag, a small backpack, and a really small purse. The husband had nothing, probably due to his arm being in a sling. The gate agent who made the announcement stopped them and argued with them, nearly screaming, how he made an announcement and she can’t bring on three items."

The account of the incident continued.

"The husband steps in and offers to take one of the items, but the gate agent refuses and continues to yell," he added. "Long story short, he forces the couple to check the roller bag. The couple was visibly distraught at the ridiculousness of the situation (and so were passengers waiting to board)."

WallStreetKernel added that it was obvious that the backpack was the husband's carry-on item and his wife was holding it for him.

An American Airlines jet is seen flying above an ocean. A recent incident at Reagan National Airport caused some concern.

Shutterstock

A travel expert weighs in on the American Airlines incident

Gary Leff, writing for View From the Wing, explained his perspective.

"I've never seen a problem with a passenger carrying another passenger’s stuff on board for them," he wrote.

He added two points:

  • "A wheelchair passenger doesn’t lose their right to a carry-on because someone else carries it for them, even if that person has a carry-on that goes in the overhead bin also."
  • "I regularly help my five year old daughter with her bag while we board, though she likes to take it through the airport."

Leff offered a take from his own experience that seems to have added to his concerns about this.

"When I lived there I found legacy American Airlines gate agents to be fantastic," he wrote. "Your carry-on allowance is supposed to be two items per person, but there’s no requirement that each person carry their bags on themselves, under their own power."

TheStreet reached out to American Airlines for a comment. At the time of publishing this story, a response has not been given.

