A cordless stick vacuum that 'runs circles around Dyson' is now just $100 during the Amazon Spring Sale

If there has ever been a time for retail therapy, it's during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale that offers thousands of discounts on items across several categories including home, kitchen, outdoor, and cleaning supplies. Anyone in search of a new and reliable vacuum is in luck.

Right now, the highly rated Black+Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for only $100, but hurry: It's already selling like hotcakes. More than 10,000 units have sold in the past 30 days, and that number is sure to rise since it's at such an affordable price. Even though it doesn't cost very much, it's still a reliable option that's backed by over 4,000 shoppers who have given it five stars. People even go as far as to compare it to top brands like Dyson and Shark, with a consensus that it works just as well if not better for a fraction of the price.

It uses powerful suction, an anti-tangle brush roller, and a swivel head to pick up everything in its path whether you're using it on hard floors or low-pile carpets. It can even be used as a handheld vacuum with a crevice tool to clean furniture and hard-to-reach places. Thanks to auto-sense technology, it'll automatically adjust its settings to provide the appropriate amount of suction as it maneuvers from one surface to another. LED lights on the front illuminate hidden dust and dirt you might have missed otherwise, ensuring you get a thorough clean every time.

All of the dirt, debris, and hair gets sucked up into a cyclone filtration system that helps keep the filter clean and captures small particles from being released back into the air. Then, it goes into the easy-empty dust cup that should be cleaned regularly.

"This is the best vacuum cleaner I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "Due to back problems, it is very hard for me to vacuum and I must have a lightweight one in order to use it. This one basically takes off as soon as you cut it on and just glides over the floors with very little effort on my part. Got this to replace a Dyson which I thought was the top of the line but this Black+Decker runs circles around the Dyson."

Follow suit with tons of Amazon shoppers and add the Black+Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Stick Vacuum to your cleaning arsenal for just $100 before the Big Spring Sale comes to an end on March 25.