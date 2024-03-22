OFFERS
Tesla crushed by giant head — why this artist is trolling Elon Musk

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 4:37 p.m.

Art comes in many forms and is very subjective, but for this artist's latest work, Tesla  (TSLA)  CEO Elon Musk was criticized in the most direct way possible: by destroying one of his creations. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

Musk is the subject of the latest work by Mexican sculptor Chavis Mármol, which displays an ancient Indigenous Olmec head atop the crushed roof of a blue Tesla Model 3. 

The piece is the latest in a series called 'Neo Ta Memes,' where the Olmec head acts as a representation of the artist's cultural roots, and a way of life that has been set aside for the modern pressures of capitalism. 

In a video documenting the artwork's creation Mármol, with the help of a crane, crushed the roof of the Tesla by dropping the nine-ton Olmec head replica until it caved in the roof, creating a nice resting spot for the effigy. 

The resulting work is meant to be a powerful commentary on modern society's obsession with wealth and excess — especially that of someone like Elon Musk. According to the artist, advances in technology like the Tesla deviates from the true self and what really matters.

"Here, the Olmec head imposes itself before the technological object, bursts it and crushes it," Mármol said in a video documenting the work, translated from Spanish. "In the end [...] it is glorified before this object that as much technological it is and as much an object of desire it is, in the end it is just that - only a product of a capitalist system, when in reality, what really matters is where we came from or what we are and what we have been generation after generation."

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently the third richest person in the world, following the likes of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and LVMH figurehead Bernard Arnault and his family. 

An artwork by artist Chavis Marmol, a Tesla Model 3 car crushed by a nine-ton Olmec-inspired head in Mexico City.

CARL DE SOUZA&solGetty Images

Although the artist behind the Tesla-crushing sculpture uses a bicycle to get around and doesn't own a car, he wanted to send a physical message to the Tesla CEO. 

"My idea was to make a piece to troll Elon Musk," Mármol told AFP. "Look what I do to your lousy car with this wonderful head. This is bigger than you and the rampant technologies."

Ana Margarita Ongay, the artistic director of the Colima 71 hotel - the venue for this installation, noted that the nature of the piece was meant to create conversation — especially since Tesla has future plans within Mexico.

"What do I feel when I see that? What does Tesla mean to me? What does it mean that it is installing a plant in Monterrey? What does Musk generate among us?"

A mixed reaction on social media

Tourists take a picture of the art installation by Mexican artist Chavis Marmol.

Fernando de Dios&solGetty Images

Around the internet, the conversation is brewing, with many offering praise and others criticizing the artist. 

"This right here is art. Art, from vision, to planning, to execution," TikTok user @storylifexp said in a video.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"I wonder what the carbon footprint of this "art" piece is?," asked X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Eurosnob_ in a reply to a post showcasing the work

"My guy, this is peak deviance" said TikTok user @uncle.damn in a video.

""I'm angry at this technological marvel you've created with a meritocracy so i'm going to smash it like a child smashing their siblings sandcastle" is not the W for your civilization you think it is," replied X user @VictoryCroi.

