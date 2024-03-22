Taco Bell has brought back a cheap fan-favorite menu item

In between Taco Bell's heavy promotion of its new Chicken Cantina menu of five items featuring the new shredded chicken protein, some of the other additions that fans of the Yum! (YUM) -owned chain have come to like may have been lost in the buzz.

A new iteration of the Fruitista Freeze slush drinks that Taco Bell developed in 2008, the current freeze drinks have been around since the chain brought them to its menus in 2013 in the Baja Blast flavor.

Related: Taco Bell adds a bold partner for three new menu items

While the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze is a permanent menu item, the Freeze also comes in flavors that rotate on and off the menu. In the fall of 2020, Taco Bell launched its Dragonfruit Freeze that immediately captured fan attention with its bright pink-and-yellow swirled neon color.

A person is shown holding a cup of Taco Bell's Dragonfruit Freeze. Yum&excl Brands

'Tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor...'

At the time, Taco Bell described it as "a tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor."

More Food + Dining:

The Dragonfruit Freeze was eventually pulled off the menu to make room for other seasonal flavors but, this spring, Taco Bell has brought back the fan favorite. It will be available at Taco Bell locations across the country for $3.39 for a 16-ounce cup and $3.59 for a 20-ounce cup.

The chain is also promoting the returning item through a "happy hour" in which it will cost $1 between 2 and 5 p.m. each day. While Taco Bell did not specify how long the item will stay on the menu, it is very likely a seasonal promotion for the spring and summer.

These are the other affordable options that Taco Bell is investing in now

Taco Bell has always offered more options below $5 than competing fast-food chains but, in recent months, has made a bit push to expand its affordable options as more people look for cheaper alternatives to a filling meal in an uncertain economy.

The new Chicken Cantina menu includes the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and Cantina Chicken Soft Taco each priced at $2.99 and the Cantina Chicken Burrito at $5.99.

The major focus on chicken came in large part both due to the protein's versatility and its relative affordability in comparison to other meats such as beef. It also offers a number of menu items priced at or just over $1 such as the cheesy roll-up, spicy potato taco and, most recently, the newly-launched Tajín Twists (crispy puffed corn twists sprinkled with Tajín seasoning as part of a new partnership with the Mexican spice producer).

"We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a statement on the new menu.

At the start of 2024, Taco Bell also unveiled a "value menu" of 10 items priced under $3 as part of a promotional push to attract value-seeking customers — along with the $1 foods mentioned above, it also includes items like the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito for $2.79 and the Three-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt for $2.29.