Shoppers are rushing to buy the 'cloud nine' comforter while it's just $18 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Breaking: Power outage reported after driver strikes power box on Windsong Drive at Long Look Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Shoppers are rushing to buy the 'cloud nine' comforter while it's just $18 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 2:45 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's no time to waste if you're in the market for new bedding because one of Amazon's top-rated and bestselling comforters is at its lowest price in a while thanks to the Big Spring Sale. Even though the sale lasts a few more days, this rare Lightning Deal will probably only be available for a few more hours.

The queen Utopia Bedding Comforter is marked down to just $18, a 56% discount, which is the lowest price it has been in months according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. It's made of soft polyester and uses a box-stitch design that keeps the fluffy fill evenly distributed across the entire blanket no matter how much you toss and turn. No wonder it's backed by over 93,000 five-star ratings and is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's bedding duvets and down comforters category. 

Utopia Bedding Comforter, $18 (was $42) at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Not only is it a great comforter, but it also works as a duvet insert and features four corner tabs to help hold it in place inside your favorite cover. This allows you to switch up your style without having to buy a whole new blanket every time and ensures your bedding will always be as comfortable as it looks. Plus, it's machine-washable and easy to clean.

More than 10,000 have sold in the past 30 days and shoppers love it so much that one person called it "the cloud nine of blankets" and a "lifestyle upgrade."

The cloud-like filling is meant to mimic the feeling of real goose down feathers, but it's actually a more eco-friendly and sustainable fiberfill, so you won't have to worry about feathers flying everywhere or getting poked in the middle of the night.

"This Utopia Duvet insert has a light, luxurious feel that would make you think you are in a five-star hotel," another reviewer wrote. "The fabric is light and silk-like. The price is a great value for this product, and the quality seems like it would be much more expensive."

The Utopia Bedding Comforter doesn't go on sale like this very often, so don't miss your opportunity to grab one (or two) for just $18 each. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: