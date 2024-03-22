Royal Caribbean building on its biggest edge over Carnival

Royal Caribbean discovered something important when it transformed its private island in the Bahamas into Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Before the cruise line invested $250 million in 2019 to turn the island into a destination that goes well beyond what its rivals offered, cruise line private islands were basically beach days.

Perfect Day still offers tranquil beaches for passengers who want that. You can still have the traditional cruise line private-island experience at CocoCay. If you don't want to visit the waterpark, swim in the pool, ride a zipline or visit the new adults-only area, you can get a drink from the bar, have some BBQ, and pick a quiet spot on the beach.

Where Royal Caribbean (RCL) changed things, however, starts with how you access Perfect Day at CocoCay. It added a dock that can accommodate any two of its ships, and it added all sorts of new features, both included and added-fee.

In addition to the largest pool in the Caribbean, which is included, the cruise line also offers multiple extra-cost experiences. The Royal Beach Club offers a high-end lunch, its own pool, and a private stretch of beach, while the waterpark has huge slide towers and a wave pool. Royal Caribbean also recently opened an adults-only extra-fee area, Hideaway Beach, which added to CocoCay's capacity.

Overall, it has been a wild success, which has led Royal Caribbean to build what it's calling the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island on Paradise Island in Nassau. That property, which will have an admission fee, takes many of the best features of Perfect Day at CocoCay and brings them to one of the cruise line's most-frequent destinations.

CocoCay has an added-fee beach cliub. Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

Royal Caribbean adding another Royal Beach Club

CocoCay gives Royal Caribbean a major advantage and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will build on that. All the major cruise lines, including Carnival, MSC Cruises, Disney and Norwegian, regularly stop in Nassau as it's a large port that can accommodate many passengers.

For regular cruisers, that makes it a sort of humdrum stop where many don't get off the ships. Adding the Beach Club will change that and give Royal Caribbean passengers an option for a high-quality beach and pool day that its rivals simply can't offer.

Now, Royal Caribbean has surprised its passengers by saying that it plans to build a second Royal Beach Club at another common stop for Caribbean cruises, Cozumel. The cruise line's Royal Beach Club Cozumel will open in 2026.

The new destination will be along the western coast of the island.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is regularly the cruise line's top-rated destination.

Here's what Royal Caribbean has planned

"Featuring striking beaches, views, and pools for every vibe, Royal Beach Club Cozumel will welcome vacationers to their ultimate beach day in Mexico, complete with Royal Caribbean’s signature attention to detail across the experience, service, and design," the company told the media.

The new Royal Beach Club Cozumel will feature many of the same things that have made CocoCay so popular:

"Everyone can make memories with a combination of experiences that span from kicking back to adventuring across swim-up bars, dedicated pools for relaxation enthusiasts and families, private cabanas, snorkeling, kayaking, and more.

"And for a taste of Mexico and quintessential beach day favorites, coming to the table will be a variety of dining spots like a restaurant, bar, and lounge with views – and flavors – for days and a street market as well as hands-on experiences like tequila tastings and cooking classes,"

Royal Caribbean has not specified the additional fees for the Royal Beach Clubs at Nassau and Cozumel.

“Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer,” Royal Caribbean International Chief Executive Michael Bayley added.