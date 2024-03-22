Report: Apple is bringing major changes to a fan-favorite product

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Breaking: Power outage reported after driver strikes power box on Windsong Drive at Long Look Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Report: Apple is bringing major changes to a fan-favorite product

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 2:33 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • According to a new report, Apple is preparing to refresh its AirPods lineup with new entry-level and mid-range models in 2024.
  • Additionally, current models could gain new features via software updates, similar to AirPods Pro getting Adaptive Audio in 2023. 

Apple’s  (AAPL)  AirPods lineup already includes three true wireless earbuds—2nd Gen, 3rd Gen, and Pro — and one pair of headphones — Max. Still, in typical fashion for the technology giant and most other brands, there is always more on the horizon.

With countless other earbuds, from Sony to Samsung with Bose, Anker, and Beats, Apple is constantly looking to compete with feature sets, capabilities, and sound quality.

It turns out 2024 could be a big year for AirPods, with two new models potentially arriving, according to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Considering AirPods Pro got its most recent refresh in 2023, Apple is focusing on the replacements for the second- and third-generation AirPods.

Related: Samsung opens preorders for two innovative new items

These new models would represent the new entry point for AirPods and the middle of the lineup. They’re believed to boast a new, updated design offering improved fit and swapping the current Lightning port on their respective charging cases for USB-C.

Apple's latest AirPods Pro case features a USB-C port for charging.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

The mid-range option — codenamed B768(M) — would step things up and trickle down many features from the AirPods Pro with USB-C, like active noise cancellation and enhanced FindMy capabilities. If these new AirPods go missing, the latter would make finding the case or individual earbuds easier.

Of course, the exact feature set, pricing, and firm launch date for eventual availability remain to be seen. Gurman reports that Apple could be planning to produce a “record-setting” number, with 20 to 25 million units expected to be made.

Apple will likely formally unveil its two new AirPods models in the Fall, which could align with the annual September event normally used to unveil the next iPhone and Apple Watch.

With more and more options in the earbuds space, price will likely be key for its latest AirPods. Currently, the second-gen are the most affordable, with an MSRP of $129, but they are routinely discounted to $90 or $100. Third-gen AirPods with a more comfortable design, longer battery life, and support for Spatial Audio cost $169, so we’d expect Apple to opt for a similar pricing strategy. 

However, Apple could drive more sales if the new entry-level AirPods are under $100 or it opts to keep the current 2nd Gen in the lineup at a more affordable price. Apple could even take a similar route to the M1 MacBook Air by discounting it and leaving it to an authorized retailer like Walmart or BestBuy to majorly discount the remaining stock. Either route, both new options will be more affordable than AirPods Pro at $249 or AirPods Max at $549.

If you already have AirPods, Apple is also prepping some software enhancements and additional features. We’ll likely see those unveiled at Apple’s yet-to-be-announced but typically annual Worldwide Developers Conference and ship those via a software update later in 2024. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

HONG KONG, CHINA - 2020/02/13: Digital wireless headphones, Airpods, seen at the American multinational technology company Apple store in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images&solGetty Images

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: