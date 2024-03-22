OFFERS
Mega Millions jackpot could hit $1 billion

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 10 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Friday, March 22.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today. Stocks are on track to close out the week in positive territory after back-to-back record sessions on Wall Street. Investors are optimistic about the state of the economy after the Fed hinted at upcoming interest rate cuts. Investors are looking ahead to some corporate earnings reports and data on inflation next week.

In other news, the next Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost a billion dollars. If there is a lucky winner announced after the March 22nd drawing, that person will claim a $977 million prize. Now, they won’t be taking home all of that cash - but they will be able to take a lump-sum option of more than $461 million.

The last jackpot winner was announced on December 8th, and the pot has been swelling ever since. There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner; however, smaller prizes have been handed out - including 37 million-dollar winners.

But the odds are certainly stacked against you. The odds of winning the lottery are roughly one in 303 million - giving you better odds of being struck by lightning or hitting a hole-in-one. However, the lottery claims you have a one in 24 chance of winning a prize, just not necessarily the jackpot.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was awarded to a lucky winner in Florida in August of 2023, with a prize of more than $1.6 billion. 

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

