Elon Musk is impressed with Cathie Wood's latest research

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Breaking: Power outage reported after driver strikes power box on Windsong Drive at Long Look Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk is impressed with Cathie Wood's latest research

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 2:36 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • ARK Invest has shared bold new data about the future of tech
  • Cathie Wood weighed in with her own take
  • The new info caught Elon Musk's attention

Asset manager Cathie Wood has long been a fan of disruptive innovation in the tech world.

Her past investment choices have included everything from Elon Musk's Tesla — she's been especially vocal about its robotaxi ambitions — to biotech innovators such as Crispr and Personalis.

Related: Cathie Wood sells $48 million of cloud tech stock

New data posted by her Ark Invest on the evening of March 21 gives a glimpse into the future Wood sees in these companies, as well as the potential evolution of tech on the whole.

Posted on X by Ark Invest's chief futurist, Brett Winton, with the note "welcome to the great acceleration," the graph shows the evolution of general purpose technologies, starting with the steam engine in the late 1700s, and looks forward to the 2030s, where Ark predicts unseen peaks related to AI, adaptive robots, cloud computing, and more.

Wood weighed into the tweet herself, saying, "Based on first principles research that @wintonARK has synthesized here, @ARKInvest believes that disruptive innovation will turbocharge real GDP growth from ~3% at an annual rate during the past 125 years to 6-8% during the next 15-20 years. Get on the right side of change!"

Based on first principles research that @wintonARK has synthesized here, @ARKInvest believes that disruptive innovation will turbocharge real GDP growth from ~3% at an annual rate during the past 125 years to 6-8% during the next 15-20 years. Get on the right side of change! https://t.co/VFLUdGebiG

— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) March 22, 2024

Musk replied to the tweet, saying simply, "Wow."

Wow

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2024

Despite ARK's ambitious outlook, plenty of investors remain hesitant about the future, especially when it comes to Wood's beloved Tesla. 

One of those is Future Fund's managing partner, Gary Black, who to date has not included several of Tesla's AI pursuits in its valuations. Black explained his reasoning in a tweet thread, calling the lines of business "arbitrary."

"X investors always give us grief for not including robotaxi, [Full-Self-Driving] licensing or Optimus valuations in our" price targets, Black said, referring to Tesla's robot. "That discipline has worked well for us so far in avoiding posting outlandish price targets based on arbitrary assumptions."

Related: Here's why the Tesla bears are starting to outnumber the bulls

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: