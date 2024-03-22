Cancer charity sued for spending 1% of $18 million raised to help patients

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Breaking: Power outage reported after driver strikes power box on Windsong Drive at Long Look Drive Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 28 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cancer charity sued for spending 1% of $18 million raised to help patients

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 8:29 p.m.

The Women's Cancer Fund, which is also known as Cancer Recovery Foundation International, is facing a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly only spending 1% of $18.25 million of proceeds on the cancer patients it vowed to help.

“Between 2017 and 2022, Women’s Cancer Fund collected more than $18.25 million from generous donors, promising donors that their ‘gift [would] go to directly help cancer patients and their families who are in need’ to assist them with basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and food for their children,” reads the lawsuit. “Those claims were deceptive and misleading.”

Related: FTC calls TurboTax 'deceptive' and bans a key part of its advertising

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 11, accuses the organization’s president, Gregory Anderson, for hiring fundraisers that used “false and misleading scripts,” that were approved by him, to lie to donors on the amount that would be given to cancer patients. Out of the $18.25 million that was donated to the fund, he allegedly only spent $194,809 to help cancer patients, $775,139 for himself and paid the for-profit fundraisers $15.55 million, with the remaining amount going to “overhead expenses.”

“He was solely responsible for Women’s Cancer Fund’s finances and had full knowledge that Women’s Cancer Fund was spending close to nothing on helping women with cancer, while compensating himself,” reads the lawsuit. “At Anderson’s direction, Women’s Cancer Fund lied to tens of thousands of generous donors about the good their charitable contributions would accomplish, effectively preventing millions of dollars from going to legitimate charities that would help women with cancer.”

Nurse practitioner Manisha Ati, right, shows Linda Arous, assoc. medical director of Wesley Health Center, City of Hope's new mobile cancer prevention and screening clinic, which includes a mammography machine for breast cancer screenings, on Feb. 26, 2024.

MediaNews Group&solLos Angeles Daily News via Getty Images&solGetty Images

The lawsuit also claims that Anderson signed contracts that promised that fundraisers would receive 85% to 95% of the total funds that were raised. Also, the board of directors of the Women’s Cancer Fund was allegedly made up of members that were all handpicked by Anderson and “provided little to no oversight of its operations.”

The FTC calls the Women's Cancer Fund a “sham charity” in the lawsuit, and 10 states have joined the complaint against the organization.

The amount of money consumers are losing from fraud is on the rise. According to the FTC, in 2022, Americans lost $8.8 billion to fraud, which is a 30% increase from 2021. The top fraud was imposter scams, which includes fake charities, and it resulted in consumers losing $2.6 billion total.

Related: Act fast: These 10 no. 1 bestsellers are majorly discounted as Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale kicks off

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: