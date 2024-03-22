OFFERS
Friday, March 22
Amazon's no. 1 bestselling handheld vacuum is at its lowest price ever for the Big Spring Sale — now just $36

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 22, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Stick and upright vacuums are great for cleaning your floors, but what if you just have a small mess to clean up? Instead of lugging out a large machine for something that could only take a few minutes to clean, consider adding a handheld vacuum to your cleaning arsenal.

More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers say the Eufy HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best on the market, and it so happens to be majorly discounted to just $36 thanks to the Big Spring Sale that's live until March 25. That's the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. The no. 1 bestseller is one of the most sought-after items at the moment, so you'll want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later before you miss out on the whopping 40% discount. 

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (was $60) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This mini handheld vacuum cleaner only weighs 1.2 pounds and uses a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 minutes, so you can use it practically anywhere. It might not seem like a ton of time, but when you're only using it for quick pickups like cleaning crumbs, pet hair, and tracked-in dirt, you'll likely get several uses before needing to recharge it.

It's ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, vehicle interiors, furniture, keyboards, countertops, and more. The powerful suction removes debris within seconds, and everything is collected in its dust cup, which should be emptied after every use. It even comes with a two-in-one crevice tool that doubles as a dust brush.

With its quality performance, we aren't shocked that over 1,000 machines have sold in the past 30 days. One shopper said, "Despite its compact size, it packs a powerful punch and has been able to pick up all sorts of debris, from pet hair to crumbs and dirt."

"We've had this for two years and it's still running great and holding a charge," another reviewer wrote. "We use it to pick up minor messes and spills and just empty it when we're done. It picks up spilled litter, spilled potting soil (we have lots of houseplants), and spilled kibble with no issue, so we don't care that it's not as strong as a regular-size vacuum. We've actually traveled with it and camping. We would buy it again."

Instead of paying $60 for the Eufy HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, take this opportunity to buy it for nearly half off at just $36. People say you won't regret it. 

