United Airlines makes a major change to its rewards program

Those trying to collect points with an airline know just hard (or, more precisely, how expensive) it can be to both earn enough for a free flight and break through to the frequent flyer level at which one gets the best benefits such as early boarding and lounge access.

At most airlines, earning enough points for a free domestic flight in one direction requires spending at least two thousand dollars on flights and other in-flight services with the airline in a single calendar year. In some cases, customers can also transfer over miles spent with a partner airline or earn points faster by using certain credit cards or purchasing through promotions launched by the airline.

As point collection usually applies individually to each traveler, United Airlines (UAL) is taking a major step toward faster redemption by allowing customers to pool some of their miles with friends and family members.

New offer to help 'connect to the destinations and moments that matter most'

While pooling will not help one earn status faster, the airline is now allowing up to five members of its MileagePlus loyalty program to put the miles they earned into a collective pool from which the members can redeem both individual and group flights.

"MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United’s position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most," MileagePlus Chief Operating Officer Luc Bondar said in a statement to Travel And Leisure magazine.

Here is how to start pooling United miles with family and friends

While some low-cost carriers have such a feature, Bondar claims that United is the first major U.S. airline to give its rewards members this option.

To take part, one person over the age of 18 needs to sign up to be the designated "pool leader" and then invite up to four other people who can add as many miles as they want to the collective account. As the same redemption numbers apply to any one flight one wants to take, this could be a good option for those who either do not travel with United frequently and want to donate some of their points that would not be enough to redeem for much on their own or those who are collecting points together for a large international vacation.

Other than flights, MileagePlus points can also be used to get flight upgrades, pay for in-flight Wi-Fi and book hotels and cars through United's travel platform. While the "pool leader" needs to be of legal age, members of the pool can be of any age (this can also help families with kids who flew once or twice but not enough to earn enough points to redeem.)

"We’re always looking for new ways to provide the most value to all of our loyalty members and are proud to be the first major U.S. airline to allow our members to pool their miles with their loved ones and friends," Bondar said.

