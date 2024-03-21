United Airlines makes a major change to its rewards program

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers Prescott Valley Police Department arrests wanted felons after executing search warrant Third spaces reemerging for community engagement, social development following COVID-19 impact Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border PHS student athletes delivering strong peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention Biden touts Arizona as America’s ‘future’ as government invests $8.5B in chipmaker Intel Recall effort to oust Prescott mayor ends Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

United Airlines makes a major change to its rewards program

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 5:43 p.m.

Those trying to collect points with an airline know just hard (or, more precisely, how expensive) it can be to both earn enough for a free flight and break through to the frequent flyer level at which one gets the best benefits such as early boarding and lounge access.

At most airlines, earning enough points for a free domestic flight in one direction requires spending at least two thousand dollars on flights and other in-flight services with the airline in a single calendar year. In some cases, customers can also transfer over miles spent with a partner airline or earn points faster by using certain credit cards or purchasing through promotions launched by the airline.

Related: Frequent flyer miles helped authorities crack down on a $127 million money laundering scheme

As point collection usually applies individually to each traveler, United Airlines  (UAL)  is taking a major step toward faster redemption by allowing customers to pool some of their miles with friends and family members.

United Airlines launched a number of new flights to Portugal for the busy summer season.

Shutterstock

New offer to help 'connect to the destinations and moments that matter most'

While pooling will not help one earn status faster, the airline is now allowing up to five members of its MileagePlus loyalty program to put the miles they earned into a collective pool from which the members can redeem both individual and group flights.

More Travel:

"MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United’s position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most," MileagePlus Chief Operating Officer Luc Bondar said in a statement to Travel And Leisure magazine.

Here is how to start pooling United miles with family and friends

While some low-cost carriers have such a feature, Bondar claims that United is the first major U.S. airline to give its rewards members this option.

To take part, one person over the age of 18 needs to sign up to be the designated "pool leader" and then invite up to four other people who can add as many miles as they want to the collective account. As the same redemption numbers apply to any one flight one wants to take, this could be a good option for those who either do not travel with United frequently and want to donate some of their points that would not be enough to redeem for much on their own or those who are collecting points together for a large international vacation.

Other than flights, MileagePlus points can also be used to get flight upgrades, pay for in-flight Wi-Fi and book hotels and cars through United's travel platform. While the "pool leader" needs to be of legal age, members of the pool can be of any age (this can also help families with kids who flew once or twice but not enough to earn enough points to redeem.)

"We’re always looking for new ways to provide the most value to all of our loyalty members and are proud to be the first major U.S. airline to allow our members to pool their miles with their loved ones and friends," Bondar said.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: