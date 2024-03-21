Samsung's glare-free OLED TV and Music Frame speaker are now up for order

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites 3 city manager finalists meet with public during round of interviews

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Samsung's glare-free OLED TV and Music Frame speaker are now up for order

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 10:30 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Samsung's latest TV lineup is now available for order after being announced in January at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.
  • The glare-free S95D OLED TV and Music Frame are two distinct offerings from the brand. 

Whether you’ve been eager to know how much Samsung’s  (SSNLF)  Music Frame will cost or you’re ready for the glare-free (or at least reduced) S95D OLED, the TV maker just made its pricing and ship dates for its entire home entertainment lineup official.

Samsung first unveiled its latest lineup of Neo QLED 4K and 8K, The Frame, OLED TVs, and the Music Frame back at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. All the new 2024 models in a broad range of sizes are up for preorder now, but ship dates vary a bit.

Sweetening the news and likely encouraging your chance of preordering and stomaching the overall cost of a new TV, there is a deal. I mean, of course, there’s a deal. Essentially, if you preorder one of the new models — a 2024 Frame TV, Neo QLED 4K, Neo QLED 8K, S90D OLED, or S95D OLED — you’ll get a free 65-inch TV from Samsung. It’s not a Neo QLED or an OLED but a Crystal UHD: TU690T. It’s a limited offer in quantity and expires on April 11, 2024.

Samsung's 2024 77-inch S95D OLED on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Arguably, the most exciting model within Samsung’s new lineup is the flagship, S95D OLED, which comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. It’ll still deliver an immersive picture with stark contrast points and bright pops of color, but the real story is with the final coating.

We went hands-on at CES 2024 with the S95D OLED, which boasts a glare-free coating that dramatically reduces reflections from any light source. This could solve the problem of not being able to place a TV wherever you’d like in your home.

Samsung S95D OLED won’t come cheap, though, at $2,599.99 for the 55-inch, $3,999.99 for the 65-inch, and $4,599.99 for the 77-inch. The entry-level OLED, S90D, doesn’t feature the anti-glare coating and is pretty similar to the S90C from last year.

Samsung’s The Frame TV remains mostly unchanged from 2023 to 2024 but still completes the magic trick of looking like a piece of art when off. It’s now a Pantone color-validated TV and comes in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches with a starting price of $999.99. It’s still one of the best lifestyle TV options on the market.

The latest Neo QLED 4K options, the QN90D, and new upscaling features look to raise the bar in terms of picture quality, while the QN85D lowers the cost of entry for a Samsung mini LED TV. Like Sony, TCL, Hisense, and LG, Samsung is also leaning into larger sizes, with the Neo QLED 4K topping off at 98 inches and 85 inches, respectively.

Samsung's Music Frame mounted to a wall next to a Frame TV.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

The most intriguing gadget in the new lineup is the Music Frame, and Samsung’s pricing aligns with the Sonos Era 300 and Apple’s HomePod. The Music Frame is $399 and does double duty as a photo frame and a speaker with support for Dolby Atmos playback. While you won’t get a free TV with the purchase of the Music Frame, you do get a $50 credit at Samsung.

We’re eager to experience Samsung’s entire lineup—notably the S95D OLED, the QN90D Neo QLED 4K, and the Music Frame—and review them as soon as we can test them.

On paper, though, and from our limited first look time back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung’s lineup is quite compelling this year, especially with the S95D OLED. It’s not a brand-new panel, but the glare reduction can make content more immersive and greatly expand where this type of TV can be placed in your home.

Similarly, the Music Frame is especially exciting as it’s a whole new category for the brand and looks to offer a more lifestyle, design-focused speaker that still sounds great.

You can check out Samsung’s entire new home entertainment lineup here, including the new HW-Q990D soundbar, which you can read our hands-on with here

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: