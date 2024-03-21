Samsung's glare-free OLED TV and Music Frame speaker are now up for order

Fast Facts

Samsung's latest TV lineup is now available for order after being announced in January at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

The glare-free S95D OLED TV and Music Frame are two distinct offerings from the brand.

Whether you’ve been eager to know how much Samsung’s (SSNLF) Music Frame will cost or you’re ready for the glare-free (or at least reduced) S95D OLED, the TV maker just made its pricing and ship dates for its entire home entertainment lineup official.

Samsung first unveiled its latest lineup of Neo QLED 4K and 8K, The Frame, OLED TVs, and the Music Frame back at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. All the new 2024 models in a broad range of sizes are up for preorder now, but ship dates vary a bit.

Sweetening the news and likely encouraging your chance of preordering and stomaching the overall cost of a new TV, there is a deal. I mean, of course, there’s a deal. Essentially, if you preorder one of the new models — a 2024 Frame TV, Neo QLED 4K, Neo QLED 8K, S90D OLED, or S95D OLED — you’ll get a free 65-inch TV from Samsung. It’s not a Neo QLED or an OLED but a Crystal UHD: TU690T. It’s a limited offer in quantity and expires on April 11, 2024.

Samsung's 2024 77-inch S95D OLED on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Arguably, the most exciting model within Samsung’s new lineup is the flagship, S95D OLED, which comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. It’ll still deliver an immersive picture with stark contrast points and bright pops of color, but the real story is with the final coating.

We went hands-on at CES 2024 with the S95D OLED, which boasts a glare-free coating that dramatically reduces reflections from any light source. This could solve the problem of not being able to place a TV wherever you’d like in your home.

Samsung S95D OLED won’t come cheap, though, at $2,599.99 for the 55-inch, $3,999.99 for the 65-inch, and $4,599.99 for the 77-inch. The entry-level OLED, S90D, doesn’t feature the anti-glare coating and is pretty similar to the S90C from last year.

Samsung’s The Frame TV remains mostly unchanged from 2023 to 2024 but still completes the magic trick of looking like a piece of art when off. It’s now a Pantone color-validated TV and comes in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches with a starting price of $999.99. It’s still one of the best lifestyle TV options on the market.

The latest Neo QLED 4K options, the QN90D, and new upscaling features look to raise the bar in terms of picture quality, while the QN85D lowers the cost of entry for a Samsung mini LED TV. Like Sony, TCL, Hisense, and LG, Samsung is also leaning into larger sizes, with the Neo QLED 4K topping off at 98 inches and 85 inches, respectively.

Samsung's Music Frame mounted to a wall next to a Frame TV. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

The most intriguing gadget in the new lineup is the Music Frame, and Samsung’s pricing aligns with the Sonos Era 300 and Apple’s HomePod. The Music Frame is $399 and does double duty as a photo frame and a speaker with support for Dolby Atmos playback. While you won’t get a free TV with the purchase of the Music Frame, you do get a $50 credit at Samsung.

We’re eager to experience Samsung’s entire lineup—notably the S95D OLED, the QN90D Neo QLED 4K, and the Music Frame—and review them as soon as we can test them.

On paper, though, and from our limited first look time back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung’s lineup is quite compelling this year, especially with the S95D OLED. It’s not a brand-new panel, but the glare reduction can make content more immersive and greatly expand where this type of TV can be placed in your home.

Similarly, the Music Frame is especially exciting as it’s a whole new category for the brand and looks to offer a more lifestyle, design-focused speaker that still sounds great.

You can check out Samsung’s entire new home entertainment lineup here, including the new HW-Q990D soundbar, which you can read our hands-on with here.

