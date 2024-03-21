Obituary: Louise Frances Pruzina

Louise Frances Pruzina, 90 years old, of Prescott Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Louise was born to Joe and Edna Winks on Aug. 18, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois. Louise grew up on the South side of Chicago and on May 31, 1958, she married her husband, Rich. They had three children and in 1973 moved their family to Prescott, Arizona.

After raising her three children, Louise went to work at Yavapai College in the admissions department until 1984. Louise then chose to enter the medical field. She went back to school to earn a certificate to become a medical assistant. In 1986 Rich and Louise moved to Fort Worth, Texas. There Louise worked in the medical field until they moved back to Prescott to retire.

Louise is survived by her daughter Karen Prieto of Henderson, NV; sons Richard Pruzina of Prescott, AZ and Joe (Melissa) Pruzina of Chino Valley, AZ; three grandchildren, Ricky (Julia) Prieto of Henderson, NV, Vanessa Prieto of Henderson, NV, and Jordan (Taylor) Pruzina of Chino Valley, AZ; and seven great-grandchildren.

Louise’s final resting place will be along side her husband Rich, at the Prescott National Cemetery. A service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Information provided by the family.