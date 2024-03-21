Obituary: Dolores Hams

Dolores Hams was born in Flint, Michigan and died March 14, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona.

After moving to Prescott in 1985, she married Don Hams in 1989, and they shared 18 wonderful years together, until Don died in 2012.

Dolores is also survived by her daughter Colleen Keller, her granddaughter Kristen Ross and great-grandchildren Wade Ross and Corrinne Ross of Colorado Springs, CO; her stepchildren Marcia Hams and Stephen Hams; and step-grandchildren Peter Hams, Alejandra Hams, Mauricio Ponce, Lauren Dressler, Brett Smith-Hams and Taylor Smith-Hams.

Dolores was beloved by her family and friends for her enthusiasm for life and love of meeting all kinds of people. She was an accomplished singer and had a passion for jazz music and dancing. She and Don delighted in traveling, especially to Hawaii, on jazz cruises and across the country in their camper. Dolores was an active member of Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and was especially loved by the children.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, AZ, 86305. A memorial service will be held at the church and on zoom, date TBD. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Dolores online guestbook and share memories.

Information provided by the funeral home.