Obituary: Dolores Hams

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites 3 city manager finalists meet with public during round of interviews Mobile maternity care clinics work to expand prenatal care accessibility Senate leader calls for investigation of election systems in 3 counties Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Dolores Hams

Dolores Hams

Dolores Hams

Originally Published: March 21, 2024 7:44 p.m.

Dolores Hams was born in Flint, Michigan and died March 14, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona.

After moving to Prescott in 1985, she married Don Hams in 1989, and they shared 18 wonderful years together, until Don died in 2012.

Dolores is also survived by her daughter Colleen Keller, her granddaughter Kristen Ross and great-grandchildren Wade Ross and Corrinne Ross of Colorado Springs, CO; her stepchildren Marcia Hams and Stephen Hams; and step-grandchildren Peter Hams, Alejandra Hams, Mauricio Ponce, Lauren Dressler, Brett Smith-Hams and Taylor Smith-Hams.

Dolores was beloved by her family and friends for her enthusiasm for life and love of meeting all kinds of people. She was an accomplished singer and had a passion for jazz music and dancing. She and Don delighted in traveling, especially to Hawaii, on jazz cruises and across the country in their camper. Dolores was an active member of Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and was especially loved by the children.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, AZ, 86305. A memorial service will be held at the church and on zoom, date TBD. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Dolores online guestbook and share memories.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: