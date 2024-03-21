Mercedes-Benz recalls popular SUVs again for potential fire hazard

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers Prescott Valley Police Department arrests wanted felons after executing search warrant Third spaces reemerging for community engagement, social development following COVID-19 impact Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border PHS student athletes delivering strong peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention Biden touts Arizona as America’s ‘future’ as government invests $8.5B in chipmaker Intel Recall effort to oust Prescott mayor ends Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Mercedes-Benz recalls popular SUVs again for potential fire hazard

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 6:10 p.m.

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz  (DDAIF)  is recalling two of its most popular models for a potentially dangerous hazard in the cabin. 

Related: Feds accuse enterprising duo of stealing and selling valuable Tesla IP

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, one of the affected vehicles listed under the recall. A 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat could become loose and pose a fire hazard.

Mercedes-Benz

The recall affects 116,020 examples of the GLE and GLS SUVs built from 2019 through 2024, including high-performance AMG models, as well as the ultra-high end Maybach GLS600 model. 

The recall in question is in regard to a 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat. The cable could become loose and result in the ground connection overheating, which can pose a fire hazard to occupants in the cabin. 

In documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the wire — which is used for a high-voltage ground connection — may not have been thoroughly tightened during the vehicle's assembly. Mercedes' own investigation determined that the connection could loosen from rework directly related to the cable, or work performed in the vicinity of it. 

The interior of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, one of the affected vehicles listed under the recall. A 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat could become loose and pose a fire hazard.

Mercedes-Benz

Though the luxury auto maker did not report any property damage or injuries resulting from this defect, 31 related field reports were reported between August 2022 and late November 2023.

Mercedes says there is no direct sign of the problem until the 48-volt ground cable under the seats actually breaks loose — where at said point, a warning message about the vehicle's power supply may appear on the screen. 

Dealers are expected to be notified about the recall on March 22, with letters in the mail to customers with affected vehicles starting in May. Mercedes says the issue is a simple fix, only requiring technicians to inspect the affected ground cable and tightening it up if necessary. 

More Automotive:

The latest recall for the popular Mercedes family SUVs follows another massive recall that affected 80,000 cars and SUVs across its lineup, including the GLE and GLS models. As per Consumer Reports, the recall back in December 2023 was in regards to a faulty fuel pump that could cause cars to stall and suddenly lose power while driving, which can increase the risk of a crash. 

TheStreet has reached out to Mercedes-Benz USA for comment.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: