Mercedes-Benz recalls popular SUVs again for potential fire hazard

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) is recalling two of its most popular models for a potentially dangerous hazard in the cabin.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, one of the affected vehicles listed under the recall. A 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat could become loose and pose a fire hazard. Mercedes-Benz

The recall affects 116,020 examples of the GLE and GLS SUVs built from 2019 through 2024, including high-performance AMG models, as well as the ultra-high end Maybach GLS600 model.

The recall in question is in regard to a 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat. The cable could become loose and result in the ground connection overheating, which can pose a fire hazard to occupants in the cabin.

In documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the wire — which is used for a high-voltage ground connection — may not have been thoroughly tightened during the vehicle's assembly. Mercedes' own investigation determined that the connection could loosen from rework directly related to the cable, or work performed in the vicinity of it.

The interior of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, one of the affected vehicles listed under the recall. A 48-volt ground cable under the passenger front seat could become loose and pose a fire hazard. Mercedes-Benz

Though the luxury auto maker did not report any property damage or injuries resulting from this defect, 31 related field reports were reported between August 2022 and late November 2023.

Mercedes says there is no direct sign of the problem until the 48-volt ground cable under the seats actually breaks loose — where at said point, a warning message about the vehicle's power supply may appear on the screen.

Dealers are expected to be notified about the recall on March 22, with letters in the mail to customers with affected vehicles starting in May. Mercedes says the issue is a simple fix, only requiring technicians to inspect the affected ground cable and tightening it up if necessary.

The latest recall for the popular Mercedes family SUVs follows another massive recall that affected 80,000 cars and SUVs across its lineup, including the GLE and GLS models. As per Consumer Reports, the recall back in December 2023 was in regards to a faulty fuel pump that could cause cars to stall and suddenly lose power while driving, which can increase the risk of a crash.

TheStreet has reached out to Mercedes-Benz USA for comment.

