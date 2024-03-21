Cole Haan's Zerogrand shoes that 'always look classy' start at just $57 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers Prescott Valley Police Department arrests wanted felons after executing search warrant Third spaces reemerging for community engagement, social development following COVID-19 impact Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border PHS student athletes delivering strong peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention Biden touts Arizona as America’s ‘future’ as government invests $8.5B in chipmaker Intel Recall effort to oust Prescott mayor ends Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cole Haan's Zerogrand shoes that 'always look classy' start at just $57 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Anthony Mastracci
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 4:24 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is officially live with tens of thousands of deals on the best fitness equipment, golf gear, and running sneakers, among other categories, to get men fit for spring. But the sale is also home to deals on some of the best everyday sneakers, including one of the most iconic pairs of business casual kicks from Cole Haan that's perfect for everything from work to weekend wear.

Right now, the original Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford is on sale on Amazon for as low as $57—up to 62% off the original $150 price. These dress sneakers have earned over 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who count on them at the office, at special events, and when hanging out with family. They're available in 19 colors and come in sizes 5 through 15 wide. Like most Amazon-sold shoes, price varies based on color and size, but many are still between 40% and 55% off.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford in Black/Ivory, From $57 (was $150) on Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The lace-up Zerogrand Stitchlite is the pinnacle of spring and summer dress sneakers. It strikes the perfect balance between office-appropriate and weekend-get-together thanks to its sneaker-inspired sole and dress-shoe-inspired brogue detailing up top. It's also remarkably lightweight, thanks to the knit mesh upper and airy GrandOS foam outsole that also has horizontal cuts throughout, providing an abundance of flexibility in each step.

There's so much that shoppers appreciate about these shoes, including their breathability and overall looks, but it's the comfort that keeps them coming back for more pairs. "I love this shoe," a shopper exclaimed. "The first time I put it on, it was immediately comfortable. When I walk with them, it feels like I'm bouncing. I wish I had ten pairs."

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford in Ironstone/Ivory, From $60 (was $150) on Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Others appreciate how universal they are, fitting the bill regardless of the situation. "They are made with quality in mind and are pretty darn resilient for day-to-day use," a shopper said. "They always look classy in almost any setting and I will continue buying them—either the Stitchlites or the regular Zerogrands. Can't go wrong."

Now that the original Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite is on sale for as low as $57, fixing up your shoe selection for spring becomes a whole lot easier. We don't expect these to completely sell out, but we're not sure how long the low price will be live. So if you're looking for a comfortable dress shoe that'll keep your feet happy at the office, on date night, and even running after the kids, pick a pair of these up and take advantage of the massive discount.

This story was originally published on MensJournal.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: