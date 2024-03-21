BMW is looking back at its history to introduce its electric future

The electric future is very strong for German luxury automaker BMW (BMWYY) , as its newly unveiled concept car gives customers, enthusiasts and fans a glimpse into the future of the Bavarian brand.

Dubbed the Vision Neue Klasse X, this new crossover SUV-shaped concept is intended to preview the aesthetics that designers are dreaming up for BMW's future electric models.

The name 'Neue Klasse' – German for 'new class' is one plucked from the storied luxury automaker's history books. BMW gave the Neue Klasse name to a series of cutting-edge bestselling sedans that were credited with saving the brand from bankruptcy in the early 1960s.

With this EV concept, the Neue Klasse name is used as a term to signify a new era of BMW tech and design as it goes into an electric future that emphasizes efficiency and sustainability – and what an era to look forward to.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is a concept SUV that is slightly similar in shape to BMW's current X3 and X5 SUVs, but with a twist that combines old with the new.

Up front, Beemer's signature 'kidney grilles' remain in a more subtle fashion, while its headlights are an LED design that references the actual Neue Klasse sedans of the 60's. Round the back, the oversized LED taillights shape themselves to be like a picture frame for the BMW badge, while a unique rear spoiler adds a signature sporty touch.

Inside is where most of the magic happens, as the setup of the interior brings a greenhouse-style approach that visually allows for everything outside to come inside. Large panels of glass spanning the roof to the bottom of the windshield allow for warm sunlight to naturally illuminate the inside of the Neue Klasse, while a suite of new technology connects the car with its driver.

A large trapezoid-shaped touch screen is the centerpiece of the dashboard, and is designed to be canted in the direction of the driver, while a flurry of information is displayed in BMW’s Panoramic Vision screen just below the windshield.

BMW says that the Neue Klasse runs on the sixth generation of its EV technology, which it claims to have improved efficiency. Its new battery pack uses new cylindrical cells which allow for a charge rate that is 30% higher than its previous iteration.

Range has not been disclosed, but BMW says that a vehicle equipped with its new system would have 30% higher range compared to its old design and is capable of being charged enough to support a 186-mile range in just a 10 minute charge.

Though the Neue Klasse is just a concept car, potential BMW customers can expect to see a version of this car with at least some of the key elements remaining in a production version. The vehicle is slated to start production in 2025 at its new iFACTORY facility in Debrecen, Hungary – the first BMW Group factory to run entirely on fossil-free energy.

