Amazon's viral bed pillows that always fly off the site are now just $24 apiece during the Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's nothing better than crawling into bed after a long day and laying your head on a fluffy new pillow. If you've been thinking about replacing your worn-out pillows with a new set, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here to help.

The viral Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows that always fly off the site are now marked down to just $48 for a two-pack, which equals $24 apiece. All you have to do is apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart and the 20% discount will automatically be applied at checkout. More than 161,000 shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating and more than 40,000 have sold in the past 30 days, so don't hesitate to grab them while you still can.

The set is ideal for all types of sleepers including those who lie on their back, side, or stomach. They're flexible and form to your head to provide ample amounts of support and are easy to fluff back up in the morning.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $48 (was $60) at Amazon

Each pillow features a double-stitch 250-thread count cover that's soft to the touch and breathable, making it a great option for hot sleepers. The insides are filled with a plush down alternative material that feels like real goose feathers, except you won't be poked or make a mess while you sleep. Plus, it's more eco-friendly and sustainable, and won't cause allergy flares.

The best part about these pillows is that they're fully machine-washable and dryer-safe so you can just toss the whole thing in the wash for an easy clean. Not only does this ensure your pillows are thoroughly sanitized, but it'll also help prolong their lifespan since they won't harbor bacteria or stains.

There's a reason these are the recurring no. 1 bestselling bed pillows on the site and it's because of the comfort level they provide. Several shoppers refer to them as "the best pillows ever" and another person said they're "life-changing and beyond comfortable."

"This pillow meets all my needs," one reviewer wrote. "It can easily be manipulated to bring you the softness and the support where you want it to achieve your maximum comfort. After months of using these, I'm convinced that these are the pillows I want to use for the rest of my life."

Considering a single name-brand pillow can cost upwards of $100 on its own, this is a deal you won't want to miss during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale that lasts until March 25. Although you have a few days to shop the sale, the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows might sell out before then while the two-pack is $48.