Adoption Spotlight: Ella
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 9:38 p.m.
Ella is a positive ray of sunshine. She is a happy baby who likes to laugh, and is fascinated with her world. Ella is starting to develop her own personality and is learning to walk. She continues to thrive and meet developmental milestones. Ella enjoys playing with her favorite stuffed animals, toys, and listening to music. Get to know Ella and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
