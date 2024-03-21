Adoption Spotlight: Ella

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Teen Safety Table to focus on distracted driving Deputy county attorneys win local awards Cultural diversity the key to unlocking dream career, says Kenyan student Lynx Lake mastication project to begin March 22 MatForce leader delivers preliminary findings March 22 Priceless Prom a chance for teens to obtain free attire so they can savor magical rite of passage HB 2685 places new hurdles for mines Arizona lawmaker says she announced plans to get an abortion to underscore out-of-touch laws Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites 3 city manager finalists meet with public during round of interviews

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adoption Spotlight: Ella

Ella. (Courtesy)

Ella. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 21, 2024 9:38 p.m.

Ella is a positive ray of sunshine. She is a happy baby who likes to laugh, and is fascinated with her world. Ella is starting to develop her own personality and is learning to walk. She continues to thrive and meet developmental milestones. Ella enjoys playing with her favorite stuffed animals, toys, and listening to music. Get to know Ella and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: