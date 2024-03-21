A major airline just launched a $5 subscription service

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers Prescott Valley Police Department arrests wanted felons after executing search warrant Third spaces reemerging for community engagement, social development following COVID-19 impact Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border PHS student athletes delivering strong peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention Biden touts Arizona as America’s ‘future’ as government invests $8.5B in chipmaker Intel Recall effort to oust Prescott mayor ends Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A major airline just launched a $5 subscription service

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 21, 2024 3:32 p.m.

The word "subscription" has, over the years, come to mean different things for different airlines. Some use it to refer to the loyalty program for which one needs only to sign up online and start earning points while others have experimented with an all-you-can-fly model in which one pays for a yearlong membership to take an unlimited number of flights.

Alaska Airlines  (ALK) , which has in the past experimented with a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month, is now launching a new subscription that offers discounts and early sale access.

Related: Frontier has a new subscription that combines flying with rent

Called "Alaska Access", the new subscription costs $5 a month (that needs to be paid in one lump sum of $60 for the year ahead) and gives members a monthly coupon for discounted Wi-Fi on Alaska flights and access to a personal online portal showing the lowest available fares on flights they regularly take. Members will also get a notification informing them of new sales and discounts the night before they are announced to the wider public.

A promotional photo announces the new Alaska Access program.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska to customers: 'We know your time is valuable'

"We know time is valuable for our guests who are busy balancing a lot in their lives and we kept that in mind when we developed Alaska Access," Alaska's VP of Business Development Shane Jones said in a statement. "[...] Our new subscription service allows you to discover some of our best deals of the year right at your fingertips, in just minutes."

More Travel:

The Seattle-based airline further said that the subscription service was its response "to the continued shift in consumer demand for personalized and tailored experiences." It is also an additional profit stream for an airline that has multiple additional features and subscription services.

In the fall of 2023, Alaska Airlines raised the cost of its "Alaska Lounge" program offering airport lounge access from $400 to $500 for elite members and from $500 to $600 for non-elite ones. Elite status starts after earning 20,000 miles flying with the airline.

Here is when an Alaska Access pass makes sense (and when it doesn't)

The new program makes sense for those who fly with Alaska frequently and live on the West Coast (or fly there regularly) as that is where most of the airline's hubs are. Frequent flyers can also use the discounts to earn points faster; similar services have already been piloted by low-cost airlines such as Spirit Airlines  (SAVE)  and Frontier  (FRON) .

"I signed up for the new service and already found some interesting deals via the personalized fare page," writes Clint Henderson of travel website The Points Guy. "For example, Alaska is showing flights for as low as $134 each way from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), my home airport, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). It's also showing flights from JFK to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) starting at $159 and from JFK to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $139. I've seen those prices from Alaska before but not in one easy place like I can now with Alaska Access."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: