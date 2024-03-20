TJ Maxx, popular discount retailers accused of a concerning problem

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer Downwinders compensation program set to expire in June Prescott VA hosts Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration on Friday, March 29 Bradshaw Mountain Theatrical Troupe to present Almost, Maine by John Cariani Planned DUI saturation patrols produced results Prescott Valley Police to host Coffee With a Cop March 20 City of Prescott posts rezoning documents for Prescott Rodeo Grounds on city website Elks Lodge #330 honors local police with awards Yavapai Family Advocacy Center in Prescott Valley offers support, a warm heart

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

TJ Maxx, popular discount retailers accused of a concerning problem

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 20, 2024 2:47 p.m.

If you've paid attention to the landscape of some of your most frequented shopping plazas, you've probably noticed some big changes. 

For instance, many new parking spaces have been reserved for drive-in-and-pickup customers, who prefer to procure their goods and groceries without the hassle of shopping themselves. Other changes might include new self-checkout kiosks, store-within-store models, and the return of your favorite grocery store food samples. 

Related: TJ Maxx and Marshalls follow Costco and Target on upcoming closures

You may have also noticed the sudden upcropping of some new stores. Every town and plaza seems to be getting a shiny new TJ Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods — all owned by TJX Cos.  (TJX)  — a new Ross  (ROST)  or a new Burlington  (BURL)

And chances are these stores are replacing legacy retailers like a Barnes and Noble  (BKS)  or a Joann crafts store  (JOAN)

The popularity of stores like TJX's retailers and other discount stores didn't happen overnight, though their rising popularity seems to somehow defy modern retail logic. 

With scant online presences — shopping online at, say, TJ Maxx's website often proves fruitless — stores like Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Burlington and Ross thrive instead on the treasure-hunt model, whereby each store stocks different items and customers never quite know what they might find. It's the thrill of the discovery that beckons. 

In fact, many of these companies are tied to other legacy retailers that are struggling. That's because they collect branded wholesale merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories, often that were overstocked or from previous seasons, and sell them at discount from the original sticker prices. 

So companies like TJ Maxx aren't in the business of clothing design or fashion; they're effectively middlemen that benefit from the breakneck pace of changing fashion trends. And that's currently a booming business, especially as legacy retailers like Macy's  (M)  shutter hundreds of stores. 

"One indirect byproduct ... that’s happening with all the store closures is the importance to the vendor community keeps rising for our merchants amidst less brick-and-mortar competition, so to speak," TJX Chief Executive Ernie Herrman told analysts on the Q4-earnings call.

A clearance rack showing labels in a TJ Maxx store.

Chip Somodevilla&solGetty Images

Stores may have sold goods containing lead: group

Of course, one drawback to such rapid inventory turnover can be a lack of foreknowledge about what's coming and going. 

In March, the Center for Environmental Health released a report alleging that retailers including Ross, Burlington, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Nordstrom Rack  (JWN)  may have sold fast-fashion items containing "shockingly high levels of lead."

"In 2022 alone, more than 25% of the fashion accessories purchased from Ross and Burlington and tested by CEH contained elevated lead levels above 0.03% and up to 1.7%," the report alleges.

The Oakland, Calif., group says on its website that it works "with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to demand and support business practices that are safe for public health and the environment."

The study was conducted over the course of 13 years, beginning in 2009, and tested items such as handbags, belts, wallets, and shoes. Most of these accessories were made from faux leather and leather materials. 

"Over the last decade, CEH has notified retailers Burlington, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Ross, and TJ Maxx nearly 500 times that they were selling specific fashion accessories containing elevated levels of lead," the report continues. "Ross and Burlington accounted for over 300 of those notices."

Some of the brands that CEH alleges contained lead include: 

  • Mudd
  • Nanette Lepore
  • Daisy Fuentes
  • Badgley Mishka
  • Bebe
  • Ellen Tracy

Retailers respond to lead allegations

Some of the retailers have since responded to CEH's claims. 

“At TJX product safety is important to us, and conducting our business with integrity means everything to us," a TJ Maxx spokesperson told TheStreet. 

"We take great pride in offering our customers amazing values on high-quality and brand-name products. Our merchandise vendors represent and warrant that the goods they supply to us comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and standards, including those related to lead content. 

"If we are made aware of an item that may not comply with the law, we take it seriously, and take actions to look into it and take appropriate steps, as needed.”

A Burlington spokesperson said the company strives "to meet applicable regulatory mandates including threshold limits established by federal, state and local jurisdictions for restricted chemicals such as lead. 

"If there is a claim in which merchandise is not in compliance, Burlington takes swift action to investigate and remedy the situation."

TheStreet has reached out to the other retailers in question for comment.

Budget retailers aren't the only ones under fire for allegations about the use of lead in products. Stanley, the company behind the viral Stanley cups, was recently accused of using lead in its popular tumblers. The company maintains the lead should never come into contact with drinking liquid. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: