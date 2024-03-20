This popular air purifier that's been selling in droves is on mega sale for just $24 in Amazon's spring sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The first-ever Big Spring Sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all things home-related, whether it's outdoor furniture, cleaning supplies, or other appliances. Allergy season is already in full swing, so now is a great time to invest in ways to alleviate symptoms.

Luckily, the Fulminare Air Purifier is a whopping 45% off right now, meaning it only costs $24 as opposed to $44, all thanks to an Amazon discount combined with a secret coupon code. Make sure to press the "redeem" button before adding one to your cart and the coupon will automatically be applied at checkout. Although it's rare to see an air purifier on sale at such an affordable price, you can rest assured that it's made with quality in mind. It's backed by more than 2,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating and it has sold over 7,000 times in the past 30 days.

Fulminare Air Purifier, $24 (was $44) at Amazon

This air purifier uses a 360-degree outlet with dual channel technology to accommodate spaces up to 215 square feet. Choose from three fan speeds and set timers for up to eight hours and it'll cleanse the air five times per hour. The HEPA filter removes even the smallest particles, like dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and odors, which can help reduce allergy symptoms. One filter should last at least three months, according to the brand, and a light indicator will let you know when it's time to swap it out.

One five-star reviewer called this air purifier "small but mighty" and said it "has dramatically reduced the pet dander, dust, and smell" from their bedroom with three guinea pigs.

"The difference was amazing," another shopper wrote. "I now can't sleep without it. My allergy symptoms are much better and the 'white noise' effect it gives lulls me to sleep."

The chances of the Fulminare Air Purifier being on sale for just $24 for much longer are slim, so add it to your cart before it's too late.

